Docquity, a community for healthcare professionals, raises $44M Series C

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

A call between doctors can save lives. That’s what Docquity co-founder Indranil Roychowdhury learned when his father was hospitalized with a life-threatening condition in India. An emergency room doctor initially told him that there was no chance of survival, but then another doctor called one of his peers in the United States, and they came up with an alternative treatment plan that worked. Docquity was created to help doctors collaborate in the same way, at scale, even if they live in different countries.

The Singapore-based company announced today it has raised $44 million in Series C funding led by returning investors Itochu Corporation, which put in $32 million. The rest of the round came from investors including iGlobe Partners, Alkemi, Global Brain, KDV and Infocom.

Roychowdhury told TechCrunch that after his father’s experience, he and his co-founders, Amit Vithal and Abhisek Wadhwa, wondered why “in today’s day of social media, it took a phone call to save someone’s life.” Docquity was founded in 2015 so doctors and other healthcare professionals have an easier way of working with one another.

The new capital brings Docquity’s total raised to $57.5 million. It says it is the largest community of healthcare professionals in Southeast Asia, with more than 350,000 doctors on board. The funding will be used to grow Docquity in its existing markets, like Indonesia and the Philippines, and enter new ones, including Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. It recently launched in Taiwan, where more than 2,000 doctors have signed up so far. The company claimed two-fold revenue growth in 2021.

The company now has a team of 300 people and aside from its Singapore headquarters, also has a tech and engineering hub in Gurgoan, India, and other offices in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan.

In addition to giving doctors tools to connect and collaborate, Docquity has partnered with more than 250 medical associations in Southeast Asia to develop learning modules, which can be used to earn compulsory continuing medical education (CME) credits. The company says that so far, its platform has enabled doctors to earn a total of 4.2 million CME credits.

Docquity has three core features. The first, Docquity Academy, partners with universities and senior medical practitioners to create learning tools for doctors. The second, Docquity Clinic, allows doctors to have follow-up consultations with their patients. Finally, Docquity Insights takes data about user engagement on the platform to understand what they need.

Roychowdhury said that on average, about 50,000 doctors take courses on its platform every month, and that it was one of the first companies to launch online lectures and symposiums when the pandemic started in 2020. It now hosts about 500 lectures a month. Doctors taking the courses can also join private groups to discuss real world cases and the best treatment plans.

“While teaching and exam-style education is a key component, we believe that experiential learning through case discussions among peers in a major learning source for doctors,” said Roychowdhury.

Docquity ensures patient privacy through several measures. It’s a closed, GDPR and HIPAA-compliant network that only allows in doctors verified by medical associations. It has also set up internal compliance and pharma co-vigilance team to ensure privacy and security. It lets pharmaceutical and medical device companies to engage with doctors, but no advertisements are allowed on the platform.

Another Docquity initiative is making healthcare more affordable. It recently launched its Patient Adherence Program (PAP) to help doctors bring care to underserved patients. “Making treatments more affordable is a key objective of the platform and we have started working in breast cancer as a therapeutic area with one of our clients, and have already served close to 600 breast cancer patients in the Philippines," said Roychowdhury.

How digital health startups are navigating the post-Roe legal landscape

Recommended Stories

  • Food-displaced Pakistanis say shelters are cramped

    STORY: In overcrowded conditions, many are spilling out into the corridors and the courtyard of the school building, as there were only seven rooms and four bathrooms available for the displaced families.Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have killed at least 1,208 people, including 416 children, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said. The inundation, blamed on climate change, has swamped about a third of the South Asian nation and is still spreading.Pakistan is struggling to respond to the floods given their unprecedented magnitude. The government has said 33 million people - 15% of its population - have been affected. The United Nations has appealed for $160 million in aid to help tackle the disaster.

  • Right-Wing Win To Bring Back Italy's Debt Crisis: Italy's Letta

    Former Prime Minister Enrico Letta says a right-wing coalition victory in Italy this month could trigger a return to the economic policies that contributed to a surge in the country's bond yields and helped fuel a sovereign debt crisis a decade ago. Heading into the election, Italians appear most concerned about rising inflation and the prospect of energy rationing this winter. Letta says that September 9 will be a turning point as EU nations meet in Brussels to discuss how to tackle the looming energy crisis in Europe. He was speaking to Bloomberg TV at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy.

  • With no immunity, Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa faces legal troubles

    Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who returned home after seven weeks in exile following protests over economic hardships, could face legal action over forced disappearances of activists now that he has been stripped of constitutional immunity, a lawyer said Saturday. Rajapaksa flew to Colombo around midnight Friday from Thailand and was escorted under military guard to his new home in the capital.

  • Liz Truss vows fast action on cost of living if she becomes Britain’s prime minister

    Liz Truss, who is widely expected to become Britain's new prime minister this week, has pledged to act within a week to tackle a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Incomparable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These fast-paced companies are in a league of their own and begging to be bought following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Big Ten Power Rankings: Where do Spartans land after victory over Western Michigan in opener?

    See where Michigan State lands in our updated power rankings following a season-opening victory over Western Michigan in Week 1

  • Border Patrol issues warning following 9 migrant deaths, asks migrants to 'please avoid crossing illegally'

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection has called on migrants to avoid illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as ongoing storms have caused traversing the terrain to be particularly dangerous.

  • Over-75s to be called for Covid and flu vaccinations from next week

    Over-75s are to be called forward for Covid and flu jabs from next week as the autumn boosters rollout gets under way.

  • Texas governor says rape victims can prevent pregnancy by taking Plan B

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said rape victims in the state can prevent pregnancies by using emergency contraception pills such as Plan B, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday. In Texas, abortions are banned and do not include exceptions for rape or incest. Late last month, a so-called “trigger law” went into effect following the Supreme Court’s…

  • What is non-Hodgkin lymphoma? Is it curable? What to know after Jane Fonda's diagnosis

    Jane Fonda on Friday shared that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But what is the condition? Is it curable?

  • Russia reports 50,000 COVID-19 cases for second day running

    Over the last 24 hours, 51,699 cases were detected across Russia - the most in a single day since March 9. On Friday, Russia's caseload passed the 50,000 mark for the first time in almost six months. According to excess fatality statistics, Russia has been among the most severely affected countries by the pandemic, with vaccine uptake slow and the government reluctant to impose restrictions beyond a short lockdown in 2020.

  • We asked 4 dietitians what they would order from McDonald's for a high-protein meal

    All four dietitians told Insider they would order chicken-based meals, with two ordering the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

  • My Take: Preventing motorcycle rider deaths

    The average number of motorcyclist fatalities per year has increased 22.73 % in the 10 years post helmet law change compared to the nine years prior

  • CanSino's inhaled COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Sunday that its recently developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the country's drug regulator for emergency use as a booster, potentially benefiting its business. The inhaled version of Cansino's adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine has obtained the green light from the National Medical Products Administration, the company said in a filing on Sunday. "The approval will have a positive impact on the company's performance if the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by relevant government agencies," CanSino said.

  • Multi-State E. Coli Outbreak Spreads To New York, Kentucky: CDC

    An E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has expanded to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Covid forecast: Major fall surge unlikely, but variants are a wild card

    Cold weather favors the coronavirus. But as summer gives way to fall, infectious-disease experts are guardedly optimistic that the spread of covid-19 this autumn and winter won't be as brutal as in the previous two years of the pandemic. Coronavirus scenarios from multiple research teams, shared in recent weeks with federal officials, foresee stable or declining hospitalizations in early fall. The scenarios show the possibility of a late-fall surge. A new variant remains the biggest wild card. B

  • 30 IL counties are at high COVID community levels. Here’s how to get an updated booster

    How and when can you get the new COVID-19 booster in Illinois? Here’s information from federal and state health officials on cases, hospitalizations and test positivity.

  • Guest Opinion: Luckily, Mom's ectopic pregnancy happened in 1957

    My mom had an ectopic pregnancy. There was no question about her condition. She had surgery right away and came home, which was all I cared about.

  • All You Need is 20 Minutes for This Total-Body HIIT Workout—No Equipment Necessary

    This quick 20-minute HIIT workout was designed for cyclists who are pressed for time, but looking to build total-body strength and endurance.

  • Republican Senate candidate says she’s anti-abortion but against federal ban

    Tiffany Smiley, a trained nurse, wants to win in Washington state, where a 1991 law protects abortion access