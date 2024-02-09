Docs: Argument leads to woman shot, injured at East El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting and injuring a woman following an argument Saturday, Feb. 3 in a parking lot of an East El Paso bar, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

According to court documents, a 30-year-old woman was arguing with her spouse in the parking lot of “Mi Bar” located at 1441 N. Zaragoza when Kaory Ramos, 21, began to argue with the couple while in a black truck.

Ramos then proceeded to extend her arm out of the front passenger window and fired multiple shots at the woman, before taking off and fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

Court documents state that El Paso Police Department officers arrived at approximately 2:14 a.m. and met with the woman before she was transported to a local hospital. The woman told officers it was a “female in a black truck.”

A witness at the scene took a photograph of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate before it fled the scene. With the license plate, officers were able to locate an address where the black truck had previously been spotted, according to court documents.

According to court documents, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence to seize the gateway vehicle and search the residence for evidence related to the aggravated assault.

With the assistance of EPPD SWAT Team, officers surrounded the residence and called for the residents to exit the home. Officers took three adults into custody that had exited the residence, Ramos included, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Ramos exited the residence with a small black purse, which contained fresh marijuana.

Additionally, a resident of said residence was interviewed by Crime Against Persons and confessed to being the driver of the suspect vehicle. She also provided detectives the location of the handgun that was used during the shooting and identified Ramos as the person responsible for shooting the woman, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Ramos confessed to shooting the woman and stated that she shot her after she had exchanged words and was physically assaulted by the woman.

Additionally, the woman remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

