Docs: Clallam man stole work truck, slammed into vehicle in Poulsbo, was intoxicated

A Clallam County man accused of stealing a work truck from a North Kitsap gas station on Friday was pursued by law enforcement into Poulsbo, where the driver slammed the vehicle into a SUV, injuring its driver, according to court documents.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as David John Ellingford, 29, of Sequim, was charged with two counts of vehicular assault and a count of theft of a motor vehicle in Kitsap County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Ellingford was also linked to another vehicle theft earlier Friday at the city of Poulsbo's public works facility on Viking Avenue and was charged with another count of theft of a motor vehicle for that incident.

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies were initially notified about the theft from the gas station at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday after a man reported that his work truck had been stolen from the Chevron location at Streibel's Corner on Highway 104, according to court documents.

A deputy spotted the vehicle driving on Bond Road, pursued it and eventually caught up to it after it turned onto Highway 305 in Poulsbo. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued on, though the driver of the stolen vehicle did not drive recklessly, the deputy noted in a report. The deputy continued following to near the southbound on-ramp for Highway 3, where he deactivated his emergency lights and sirens and attempted to pull off the roadway.

As the driver of the stolen vehicle approached the Highway 305-Olhava Way-Olympic College Way intersection, he "accelerated rapidly" and then made an "aggressive" hard turn and struck the rear end of a vehicle, the deputy wrote.

"The suspect driver of the white truck kept continuous pressure on the gas pedal and pushed the victim vehicle through the intersection, onto Olympic College Way NW, around the triangle median and into the grass/rock hillside, entering the off ramp from southbound State Highway 3, facing the wrong way," the deputy wrote. "The suspect vehicle stayed attached to the victim vehicle from the point of impact to the final resting place on the right hand shoulder of the off ramp from State Highway 3 southbound. Both vehicles were facing the wrong way, nearly colliding with other motorists."

The airbag deployed in the victim vehicle, and the driver of that vehicle was injured and taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale for evaluation.

The deputy took the driver of the stolen vehicle into custody, and when Ellingford was asked where he acquired the vehicle, he said, "I took it from the gas station, you already know what's going on," according to court documents. Investigators recorded that the man would nod off, had a difficult time concentrating and said that he "Hadn't used in a couple of hours." He was determined to be intoxicated.

After being taken to the hospital, the man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

In the incident at Poulsbo's public works facility, a victim left their vehicle unsecured with a key fob inside, and Ellingford walked onto the property at about 9:15 a.m. on Friday, got in the vehicle and drove off toward Highway 305, a Poulsbo police officer wrote in a report. Further, a Kitsap Transit employee reported that the man had been seen prowling vehicles at the agency's nearby property.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Clallam man stole work truck, slammed into vehicle in Poulsbo