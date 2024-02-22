Docs: El Dorado High School band teacher arrested for improper relationship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A band teacher at El Dorado High School was arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator and student on Friday, Feb. 16 after a former student reached out to the high school’s principal to report the relationship she had with the band teacher, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

According to court documents, Carl Ortega, 44, who has been employed with the Socorro Independent School District since May 2020 as a certified teacher and head band director at El Dorado High School, engaged in sexual acts with the victim from approximately Feb. 2022 to Dec. 2023.

The victim told authorities that the conversations with Ortega first consisted of their everyday lives and getting to know each other, she claimed that he treated her as the “daughter” he never had, according to court documents.

Court documents state that those conversations escalated and before the victim’s 18th birthday, the victim and Ortega engaged in sexually explicit conversations and video calls.

The victim also told authorities that she engaged in sexual contact with Ortega several times, according to court documents.

In addition, the victim said she received inappropriate gifts from Ortega, according to court documents.

KTSM reached out to Socorro ISD for comment regarding Ortega’s current employment status and received the following response from district spokesperson Daniel Escobar: “This request is regarding an ongoing investigation. We are unable to release any information at this time.”

