Docs: Fife home invasion suspects threatened eviction, threw a cat before stealing patrol car

The three people police say were involved in a home invasion in Fife threatened eviction while armed and even threw a victim’s cat, all before one of the suspects stole a patrol car.

According to court documents, Anne Faalogo, Jason Franklin, and Tovia Puaauli are accused of burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, attempting to elude a police vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, and vehicular assault from the series of incidents on June 15.

Around midnight, Fife Police were called to a home in the 8500 block of Fourth Street for a report of a home invasion. A woman in the home had barricaded herself inside a bathroom and called for help, according to Fife Police Assistant Chief Aaron Gardner.

According to court documents, the woman said the three burglars came into her home, uninvited. She said they may have come in through a window.

She said they dragged her out of bed and threw her against a wall, while they demanded she pack up her things and leave the house. One of the men even picked up her cat and threw it against the wall, the court documents described.

The suspects claimed to know the owner of the house, throwing her belongings “all over the place.”

She said the suspects were all wearing masks, and the two men were also wearing hooded sweatshirts.

When officers arrived, three suspects were running to a car. When the car took off, it went into a ditch, and the three suspects ran away with officers following.

Two suspects — one of whom was armed — were taken into custody. The third suspect jumped into a Fife police car and took off.

Troopers began helping look for the stolen car at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to court documents, the driver was traveling between 40 and 60 mph down residential streets.

A trooper heading north on Portland Avenue in Tacoma was looking for the suspect when the stolen police car came out of an alley near Wright Avenue and hit the trooper’s SUV, according to Trooper John Dattilo.

The WSP civilian employee who was in the trooper’s car broke his arm in the crash. The trooper was also hurt but his injuries are not serious.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows several police cars speeding by the alley before the stolen Fife Police car pulls out and collides with a State Patrol SUV.

The suspect, who troopers say is believed to have been impaired, was immediately arrested.

Charges the suspect may face include vehicular assault.