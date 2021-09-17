Docs: Glens Falls man strikes plea deal in Capitol riot case

Sep. 17—WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Glens Falls man who worked in Saratoga Springs has struck a plea deal in his Capitol riot case, according to a recent federal filing.

Details of the deal are not included in his federal court file, but James Bonet is set to appear remotely in federal court in Washington next month via video teleconference for a hearing related to the plea agreement.

Bonet had been set to enter his plea as part of the agreement on Tuesday. However, records indicate that the hearing did not go forward and has now been rescheduled for Oct. 7.

Word of the agreement was first posted this past Friday, Sept. 10, when a scheduled status conference in the case was canceled 'in view of the parties' representation that they have reached a plea agreement," the file reads.

Calls Thursday to Bonet's listed federal public defender were not returned. Bonet has been allowed to remain free while the case is pending.

Bonet initially faced four counts related to the Jan. 6 riot. A grand jury, however, later increased the charges against him by two, including a new top charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Washington.

If convicted on that top charge, Bonet could potentially face up to 20 years in prison, according to media reports.

The other charges Bonet faces in the indictment reported in late spring are: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The investigation into Bonet, who has been described as working in Saratoga Springs, began five days after the riot when a witness told the FBI that Bonet had been present inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. The witness also provided two videos purportedly from Bonet's Facebook account, according to the original filing in his case.

The witness told the FBI that some of the videos on Bonet's Facebook account were deleted after posting, including one that appeared to show Bonet smoking a marijuana cigarette inside the Capitol. The FBI later confirmed the account to be Bonet's.

The filing also included screenshots from the videos, with one titled "Smoking at the capital building" in which Bonet says "Capitol building smoking with all my people!"

Another video records Bonet declaring that his group "made it in the building" and that they're "taking it back."