DOCS: Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree "body slammed" girlfriend during argument
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was booked into Hendricks County Jail on Friday afternoon. According to the Avon Police Department, Ogletree preliminarily faces two felony charges — one count of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Avon PD reported that its officers were dispatched to an area residence on a report of physical violence between two adults on Dec. 26. Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies and Avon Police later detained 25-year-old Drew Ogletree at the scene.