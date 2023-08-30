Docs: Man pointed gun at 16-year-old in South Kitsap gas station parking lot, 2 charged

Two men who had been driving together in a side-by-side vehicle in South Kitsap on Monday were arrested after one of them pointed a gun at a 16-year-old at a gas station and the other attempted to elude law enforcement, according to court documents.

Deputies were called to the AMPM gas station on Lund Avenue in South Kitsap after the 16-year-old reported that someone in a side-by-side vehicle had pointed a gun at him in the business's parking lot. The boy said that he had been walking up to the front door when the vehicle, later determined to be a Polaris RZR, pulled up with two males inside. The vehicle passed him, and its passenger pointed a silver handgun with an extended magazine directly at him, and the boy said that he felt fearful that he might be shot for no reason, according to court documents. The vehicle passed and pulled out onto Jackson Avenue.

A Kitsap County sheriff's sergeant wrote in a report that the victim was not known to the two men and that no prior altercation had been reported.

Security footage showed the vehicle arrived at about 5:30 p.m. and showed the two men toasting each other and drinking from tall white cans outside the business. The driver and the passenger talked with the clerk at the store for more than ten minutes, and the clerk reported that the two men appeared to be intoxicated, according to court documents. The clerk asked them not to drink their alcoholic beverages in the store and gave them paper bags to conceal the cans, and the passenger used the bag he was given, a deputy wrote in a report, noting that the driver could be seen swaying "extensively" inside the store.

The footage showed the boy arriving, and the vehicle could be seen passing him, with the passenger pointing a silver handgun at him, the deputy wrote.

While the deputy was at the scene, the Polaris drove by on Jackson Avenue and shortly after returned to the AMPM. The driver spotted the deputy and fled, and the passenger exited the vehicle and was taken into custody at the gas station, according to court documents.

Deputies pursued the vehicle, and the driver eventually stopped about a mile away from the store and was arrested. A silver Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that was associated with the passenger and several empty Twisted Tea and White Claw cans were found in the vehicle, according to court documents.

The driver, a 21-year-old South Kitsap man, was charged in Kitsap County Superior Court on Tuesday as an accomplice to a second-degree assault and with counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol concentration of .15 or higher. The passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year-old South Kitsap man, was also charged as an accomplice to a second-degree assault.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Docs: Man pointed gun at 16-year-old at South Kitsap gas station