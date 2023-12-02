Docs: Nearly 300 inmate assaults at Downtown jail, County Jail Annex in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During the first 10 months of this year, there have been nearly 300 assaults involving inmates at the Downtown Jail and at the El Paso County Jail Annex, according to documents given to KTSM by the Sheriff’s Office.

According to information sent by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, there have been 283 assaults involving inmates through October of this year at both facilities combined.

Compared to the two previous years, these assaults are on the rise.

6 inmates facing charges in murder of fellow prisoner

In 2021, there were 152 assaults involving inmates at the two facilities and 295 in 2002, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both of those totals were for the entire year.

Monday, 57-year-old inmate Jesus Torres was murdered at the Jail Annex, and six other inmates are facing murder charges in his death.

This is the first death from an inmate assault during the three-year time frame that the Sheriff’s Office provided statistics for, Sheriff’s officials said.

“Regarding staffing levels at the Annex, the EPCSO has always successfully met or exceeded State required staffing levels and certification,” according to a statement sent to KTSM from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the protocol for when a violent incident is reported is to:

Respond immediately

Provide medical care

Send a deputy to write a report to determine if prosecution is possible

During the same time frame over the past three years, there was 23 assaults involving inmates and officers at the two facilities in 2021 and 36 in 2022. Through 10 months this year, there have been 23 assaults involving inmates and officers.

