Docs: Son tells detectives he shot, killed father in Springfield in self-defense

An arrest report has revealed more details of a deadly shooting in Springfield Sunday Night.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Willis Avenue around 9 p.m., according to initial reports.

They found Kevin Votaw, 64, dead and with an “unknown amount” of gunshot wounds.

Minutes later crews were called to an address on Selma Pike after a woman called and said her brother and Kevin’s son, Benjamin Votaw, 41, said he had pulled a gun on his father.

Benjamin told detectives that him and his girlfriend were visiting from North Carolina.

As he was speaking with his father through the door, Benjamin told detectives his father threatened to shoot him and his girlfriend and reached for a pistol.

This is when Benjamin said he reached for his gun and fired “three times” hitting his father, according to an arrest report.

The report then states he and his girlfriend drove away from the scene and went to the Selma Pike address.

Investigators did not find a gun located near or on the victim, according to the incident report.

Benjamin was arrested on a charge of murder early Monday morning, a spokesperson for Springfield police said.

He is currently in custody in the Clark County Jail.

Photos from: Staff

