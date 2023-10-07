Docs: Suspended Hamilton attorney pleads guilty to stealing from client

A Hamilton-based attorney pleaded guilty Friday to theft, Butler County Common Pleas Court filings show.

Dennis Lee Adams is facing as much as a year behind bars.

As part of his plea to a single count of theft by deception, prosecutors agreed to drop two other felony counts including grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Adams was also required to pay $12,492 in restitution to Teresa McAdams, a former client the attorney had represented in a personal injury case.

In June, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser told Enquirer media partner Fox 19 the charges against Adams, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his clients, were related to his civil cases, not his work on criminal cases as a public defender.

McAdams retained the attorney in 2017 to represent her and her husband in a suit over injuries she sustained during an automobile collision, documents filed with the Ohio Supreme Court show.

The couple settled a year later with the other driver in the crash and was awarded $22,000.

Adams agreed to use that money to pay a Medicare lien, which he never did, and then place the remainder in his trust account to finance the couple’s ongoing claim against Allstate Corp.

However, Adams moved to dismiss the lawsuit against Allstate and didn’t inform his client, the documents state. He also didn’t tell them he failed to refile the suit within the one-year time limit imposed under state law.

By October 2020, the attorney's trust account had been depleted to just $231 after his payments to himself and on other clients’ behalf. McAdams never received any of her settlement money.

Court records show McAdams and her husband later learned the attorney had dismissed the suit against Allstate and they filed a malpractice complaint against Adams.

In January, a judge ordered Adams to pay his former client $272,284 after he failed to respond to their complaint and appear in court.

The criminal charges against Adams in Butler County were filed in May.

His law license has been suspended since late last year.

In a June filing, the Board of Professional Conduct of the Ohio Supreme Court recommended Adams be permanently disbarred for infractions involving McAdams and other clients.

Adams “misappropriated at least $26,000 belonging to three clients while neglecting to carry through to conclusion the legal work he contracted to handle on their behalf, and by failing to carry out his commitments to pay liens against their settlement moneys, thus causing them further harm,” the board wrote.

Adams is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15 for sentencing before Judge Dennis Langer.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton attorney faces jail time after pleading guilty to theft