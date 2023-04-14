Docs: Woman charged after breaking windows at home, gun threat on Bainbridge Island

A 55-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly broke out several windows at a Bainbridge Island home and told police that she was armed with a gun, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged her with a count of first-degree malicious mischief, a felony, in Kitsap County Superior Court on Thursday. In an initial court appearance on Thursday, the woman pleaded not guilty to the charge, and her bail was set at $5,000, according to court records.

Bainbridge Island police were initially called to a home on Morgan Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday on a report that a woman was throwing cinder blocks through windows at the residence, according to court documents. Police learned that the man who owned the home and that woman had two children together and were in a relationship for about 15 years. The man said that their 19-year-old daughter was hiding in a bathroom, and he was trying to find a place to hide with no windows.

He also said that the woman, a Hawaii resident who did not live at the home and was not invited to be there, suffered from PTSD and depression and was supposed to be on medication. He also said that she threatening to overdose on her pills, a police officer wrote in a report.

Police arrived at the home and found the windshield and side windows on the man's vehicle were smashed and that the home's glass front door was completely shattered. Police later tallied that 12 windows, including the front door and multiple sliding glass doors, were broken out and found six cinder blocks inside the home.

An officer approached the home and saw the woman inside, drinking "what appeared to be a bottle full of pills and chasing it with a glass of fluid."

Police directed the man to leave the home, and an officer carried his daughter out. Police confirmed that there was no one else in the residence, and the woman told them she had armed herself with a gun, so they moved away from the house to not force a confrontation, an officer wrote in a report. For almost an hour, officers saw no movement in the home and attempted to contact her with phones and their public address systems.

Story continues

At one point, they saw smoke coming from the home, and the officer noted that a pan was burning on the kitchen stove. "It was later determined (she) turned on every burner on the stove on high, in a possible attempt to burn down the residence," the officer wrote.

When officers went to the front deck of the home to deploy a robot with a camera, they saw the woman was lying down, and when they called out to her, she did not respond. It appeared she was breathing, but her condition was unknown, the officer wrote, noting that she was then placed in handcuffs and taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale for an assessment. No firearm was recovered from the woman or the home, the officer noted.

The man told police that he was taking a nap when he heard a vehicle on his driveway. After he went outside, the woman began yelling at him, he said. After he told her that she needed to leave, she then began to circle the house and break out windows with the blocks, he said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Docs: Woman arrested after breaking windows, gun threat on Bainbridge