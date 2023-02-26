Doctor accused of sexual contact with patients at Perth Amboy urgent care

PERTH AMBOY - Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Lawrence Cattano of the Perth Amboy Police Department announced Sunday that Dr. Gurvindra Johal, 55, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual contact.

On Saturday, Dr. Gurvindra Johal, 55, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact following an investigation involving women alleging that he touched them inappropriately while under his care at Amboy UrgentCare, 469 Cornell St.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819.

