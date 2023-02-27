Perth Amboy urgent care doctor charged with criminal sexual contact

PERTH AMBOY – A doctor at a city urgent care has been charged with inappropriately touching patients, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Dr. Gurvindra Johal, 55, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

According to Ciccone, an investigation revealed that Johal allegedly inappropriately touched female patients while under his care at Amboy Urgent Care, 469 Cornell St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lauren Leyva at 732-745-4499 or Perth Amboy Detective Gina Betancourt at 732-324-3819.

