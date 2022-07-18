Doctor arrested, accused of sexual assaults at Port Angeles hospital

An Olympic Medical Center doctor was arrested on Thursday amid allegations that he sexually assaulted women while working at the Port Angeles hospital, according to Port Angeles police.

The investigation began in April when a woman told the Port Angeles Police Department that she was sexually assaulted by a doctor while she was being treated in the emergency room.

During the investigation, three more unrelated women separately reported to police that they were sexually assaulted by a doctor while being treated at Olympic Medical Center.

Police said all four of the women identified the same doctor as the suspect.

The investigation involved numerous search warrants and interviews, and detectives are communicating with Washington State Department of Health investigators.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Dr. Josiah Hill on charges of one count of second-degree rape—healthcare provider and three counts of indecent liberties—healthcare provider with special allegation—vulnerable victim.

Hill lives in Sequim and is 39 years old, according to the Peninsula Daily News.

The charges in the arrest warrant are regarding three victims. The investigation into the fourth victim’s report continues.

“According to court documents, multiple women reported that Hill had made inappropriate comments before touching their breasts. In another report, a woman said she was taken to OMC by police, and when she awoke, she was being sexually assaulted by a male doctor,” the Peninsula Daily News reported.

Hill turned himself in at the Port Angeles Police Department on Thursday and was booked into the Clallam County Jail.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the Port Angeles Police Department detective division at 360-452-4545. Detective Corporal Erik Smith and Detective Swift Sanchez are the lead detectives.

