Doctor arrested in SC online sex sting, back behind bars facing child molestation charges in Ga.
A Georgia doctor who was previously arrested in a South Carolina online operation was arrested again for child molestation.
It was in Oct. 2021, when the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina announced the arrest of 17 people in their month-long online operation.
Lexington deputies said officers pretended to be underage teenagers as suspects messaged them through apps.
One of the 17 included now 51-year-old Mark Anthony Winchell, of Savannah who was charged with attempting dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.
WJCL-TV reports that Winchell sent nude photos of himself to a person believed to be a 14-year-old girl using the Kik messenger app and Meetme.
On Tuesday, Winchell was arrested again on two counts of child molestation.
According to WJCL-TV, Winchell is an orthopedic surgeon but hasn’t been in practice since his arrest in 2021.
He’s currently behind bars at the Chatham County Detention Center.
