Doctor who backed Trump's health boasts dies at age 73

JIM MUSTIAN

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, the physician who once declared that Donald Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," died Jan. 8. He was 73.

Bornstein's death was announced Thursday in a paid notice in The New York Times. The cause and location of his death were not disclosed.

A poet and gastroenterologist, Bornstein treated Trump for decades, once telling an interviewer, “I like Donald Trump because I think he likes me.”

The unconventional Bornstein, known for his shoulder-length hair, drew media attention in late December 2015 when he released a letter saying that Trump, a devout fan of fast food who by his own proclamation does not vigorously exercise, would “unequivocally” be the healthiest president in history. He further deemed the celebrity businessman’s condition “astonishingly excellent.”

Bornstein later revealed that Trump himself had dictated the glowing assessment, calling it “black humor” and admitting he had written it in five minutes while a limo sent by the then-candidate waited outside his office.

“I just made it up as I went along," he told CNN in 2018. “It’s like the movie ‘Fargo’: It takes the truth and moves it in a different direction.”

The revelation came after what Bornstein decried as a 2017 “raid” of his medical office in which three men, including the president's longtime bodyguard, Keith Schiller, showed up to collect the president’s medical records days after Bornstein told The New York Times that Trump took a hair growth medication.

The visit left him feeling “raped, frightened and sad,” Bornstein told NBC, adding he hadn't been given a form authorizing him to release Trump’s records.

Harold Nelson Bornstein was born in New York in 1947 to Maida and Dr. Jacob Bornstein.

Harold Bornstein went into practice with his father, who treated Trump until 1980 from his office on East 78th Street.

He also served for more than four decades on the staff of Lenox Hill Hospital on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

“The only thing I wanted to do in my life is practice with my father, which I managed to do for 35 years," the younger Bornstein once told CNN.

The death notice described Bornstein as a “force of nature who brought joy to his family.” He often “spent nights under a lamp reading and annotating Italian language literature.”

He's survived by his wife, Melissa, and five children, according to the notice.

“Dr. Bornstein devoted his life to the practice of medicine, which he regarded as a sacred privilege,” the death notice says. “His devotion to his patients was unparalleled and he continued a traditional style of personal medicine, making house calls and holding the hands of those in need until the end.”

___

Associated Press news researcher Jennifer Farrar contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’ll file impeachment articles against Joe Biden on his first day in office

    'On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,' Ms Greene had tweeted

  • 'Camp Auschwitz' rioter, several police officers arrested, charged in Capitol siege

    Federal authorities announced charges Wednesday for several people who allegedly participated in last weeks siege of the U.S. Capitol. Among those charged was Robert Keith Packer, 56, of Newport News, Virginia, identified as the man wearing a neo-Nazi "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt at the riot, and several police officers.> 2) this guy was just arrested. pic.twitter.com/CRkKSGRn4y> > — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 13, 2021Packer was released on his own recognizance Wednesday afternoon and ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports. Officers Thomas Robertson, 47, and Jacob Fracker, 29, of Virginia's Rocky Mount Police Department were arrested, charged, and put on administrative leave. In a since-deleted Facebook post, Robertson reportedly wrote that "CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government," adding, "The right IN ONE DAY took the f---ing U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."At least 28 active duty law enforcement officers from 12 states have been identified as having participated in the Capitol occupation, according to a tally by The Appeal. Many of those officers have been suspended, including Philadelphia Police detective Jennifer Gugger, an apparent QAnon believer who until last week served in the department's Recruit Background Investigations Unit.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday that one of his officers, identified as 18-year veteran Tam Dinh Pham, was on administrative leave after having "penetrated" the Capitol last week, adding, "I can tell you that there's a high probability that this individual will be charged with federal charges, and rightfully so."The Justice Department so far charged more than 70 people, identified more than 100 others, and plans to prosecute many of the people who stormed the Capitol in "significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy." The FBI is warning about high threats of violence in D.C. and state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.Other people charged so far include Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller, filmed in the Capitol wearing his Team USA jacket, and Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., arrested last week with two firearms and about 2,500 rounds of ammunition, including 320 rounds of "armor piercing" bullets. Meredith arrived late to the Capitol siege but texted a friend he planned to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, prosecutors say.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Taliban chief tells officials to take only one wife because big weddings and dowries are depleting funds

    The head of the Afghan Taliban has ordered officials in the movement to take only one wife because extravagant weddings and bridal payments are depleting funds and leading to accusations of embezzlement. The edict from Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada was also an attempt to quash bad publicity that Taliban leaders were having profligate weddings. “We instruct officials of the Islamic Emirate, in accordance with Islamic Sharia [Islamic jurisprudence], to avoid second, third, and fourth marriage if there is no need,” he said in a written message earlier this month, Voice of America reported. Taliban officials have been instructed to share the order with their subordinates after complaints about the scale of spending on weddings. Afghans face huge social pressure to spend lavishly on their nuptials, while the groom must also often pay a hefty sum to the bride's family. Wives are sometimes kept in separate houses, meaning a groom must fund several households. “Up-to two million Afghanis (nearly £19,000) are paid for dowry in some parts of Afghanistan and the Taliban officials would seek this money for their second marriage,” one source told the broadcaster. The movement has also sometimes faced internal tensions as frontline fighters resent the movement's leadership appearing to lead the high life in Pakistan or Doha. “Families of several officials of the Islamic Emirate do not have a lot of money. Therefore, more marriages could affect their prestige, trustworthiness, and personality,” the message said. The message urged the movement to “protect yourself against accusation and disgrace,” adding that “transparency” and “gaining trust” were essential for their struggle. Abstaining from multiple marriages would protect the Taliban from “accusations of bribery, misappropriation, or embezzlement” and save them from seeking illicit sources of wealth. Akhundzada told followers that the orders were based on Islamic injunctions and have the support of religious scholars. Islam allows men to have up to four wives as long as they are treated equally, though the practice is frowned upon and uncommon in many Muslim societies. The message said there were exemptions to the new rule for officials who had a “legitimate need” or who used their own funds for weddings.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Honduran migrants trek north toward Guatemalan border

    About 200 Honduran migrants resumed walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala early Thursday, a day before a migrant caravan was scheduled to depart the city of San Pedro Sula. The group set out on Wednesday but paused at night before reaching some 75 police officers, dressed in riot gear, who waited along the highway on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula.

  • Russia's 'Children of the Gulag' battle to return home after exile

    Living in a wooden hut 300 km from Moscow, Elizaveta Mikhaylova feels trapped in the same forced exile imposed on her family during Josef Stalin's Great Terror when her father was sent to the Gulag prison camps. Mikhaylova was born in exile in the Soviet republic of Moldova after her father was banished from Moscow as an "enemy of the people". That was enough to buy a simple hut near a railway line five hours drive from Moscow where she lives with her two adult daughters on a monthly pension of $220.

  • Trump reportedly mired in ‘self-pity’ as rift with allies deepens amid impeachment

    ‘He’s not going to find a lot of sympathetic Republicans,’ White House source tells CNN

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Kevin Celli-Bird said Thursday he discovered the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 had disappeared from a race in the U.S. state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe, after the U.S. president-elect, hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • GOP Reps. Deny Giving ‘Reconnaissance Tours’ to Capitol Rioters

    Representatives Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R., Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) are denying any involvement in organizing last week’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol after a protest organizer claimed he “schemed” with them to put “maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.” Right-wing activist Ali Alexander’s claim that he had colluded with the congressmen came in a since-deleted video on Periscope unearthed by the Project on Government Oversight. He said weeks before the storming of the Capitol that he was planning something big for January 6, the date Congress met to tally the electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Alexander planned to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside,” he said. Meanwhile, Representative Mikie Sherrill (D., N.J.) on Tuesday claimed she saw members of Congress leading people through the U.S. Capitol on “reconnaissance” tours one day before supporters of President Trump stormed the building, though she did not name the members or explain how she knew she was witnessing a so-called reconnaissance tour. “We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results,” she said. “Not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I’m going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don’t serve in Congress.” Sherill did not say whether the “groups” were Trump supporters or offer any additional information on the “reconnaissance.” National Review has reached out to Sherrill for comment. A spokesman for Biggs told the Washington Post that the congressman had never been in touch with Alexander or other protestors and denied involvement in organizing a rally on January 6. “Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest,” the statement said. Brooks on Wednesday also denied having any responsibility for the unrest, saying he would not have encouraged any action that could undermine Republican efforts to block the certification of Biden’s victory. “I take great offense at anyone who suggests I am so politically inexperienced as to want to torpedo my honest and accurate election system effort I spent months fighting on,” Brooks wrote. However, the Washington Post notes that videos and posts on social media suggest ties between Alexander, who is a felon, and all three congressmen. Gosar called Alexander “a true patriot” on Twitter and the pair both spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix last month. Patriots remain firm in their support for @realDonaldTrump and will not take the theft of this election lying down. #StopTheSteaI @ali @MichaelCoudrey @michellemalkin @RudyGiuliani @JennPellegrino @RepAndyBiggsAZ pic.twitter.com/hhPltxHoXn — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 30, 2020 At the same event, Alexander played a video message from Biggs, who called him a “friend” and “hero.” “When it comes to January 6, I will be right down there in the well of the House with my friend from Alabama representative Mo Brooks,” Biggs said in the recording. A spokesperson for Biggs told CNN that the congressman recorded the video at the request of Gosar’s staff. While Alexander has expressed regret over the rioting, saying in a video on Periscope that he wishes people had not entered the Capitol or even gone on the steps, ahead of the unrest he seemed to endorse stopping the certification of the votes by any means. If Democrats stopped an objection from Republicans, “everyone can guess what me and 500,000 others will do to that building,” he wrote on Twitter in December, according to the Daily Beast. “1776 is *always* an option.” At a rally on the eve of the vote, Alexander led a “Victory or death!” chant. However, he told the Washington Post that he had “remained peaceful” during the siege and claimed his earlier speeches “mentioned peace” and were being misrepresented. In a video posted shortly after the Capitol riots on January 6, while Alexander claimed the majority of protestors were peaceful and commended those who did not enter the building, he added, “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.”

  • Germany will have COVID curbs beyond January - health minister

    Germany will not be able to lift all coronavirus lockdown curbs at the beginning of February, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, stressing the need to further reduce contacts to fend off a more virulent variant of the virus. The German cabinet on Wednesday approved stricter controls on people entering the country after a national lockdown was last week tightened and extended to the end of January. "One thing is already evident: It will not be possible to loosen all restrictions on Feb. 1," Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday, adding it would take another two or three months for the effects of a vaccination campaign to kick in.

  • Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    Rumors are circulating regarding the future of Kim Jong Un's sister. Some believe North Korea's leader may have demoted his sister over general policy failures.

  • US imposes new sanction on Beijing over South China Sea

    The Trump administration on Thursday imposed new sanctions on Chinese officials over Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea. The penalties are yet another Trump administration move that may make President-elect Joe Biden's diplomacy with China more difficult when he takes office next week. In its waning days, the Trump administration put in place travel bans on an unspecified number of Chinese officials and their families for what it said were violations of international standards regarding the freedom of navigation in those waters.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino reportedly teamed up to keep Trump off fringe social media sites

    There are reportedly two big reasons President Trump hasn't joined the social media sites where his far-right supporters tend to gather.After a violent attack by Trump's supporters on the Capitol led many major social media platforms to ban the president and some of his allies, Trump could have headed to Parler, Gab, or other sites favored by conservatives. But Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with White House social media manager Dan Scavino, convinced him otherwise, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.Amid an effort to migrate Trump to those sites, Kushner told Trump's director of personnel John McEntee and other White House officials that he shouldn't be signed up. Trump could've overruled Kushner, but Scavino's rejection of the sites led him to stay off, the people told Bloomberg. Kushner and Scavino apparently didn't think Parler and Gab "were well managed or could handle the traffic" that would coincide with Trump's arrival, Bloomberg reports.Parler and other fringe websites and message boards favored by conservatives and the far right were full of discussions about the Capitol attack in the weeks before it happened. They have also become breeding grounds for dangerous conspiracy theories, including QAnon, whose followers were among those storming the Capitol.In the days since the Capitol attack, Apple and Google have removed Parler from their web stores, while Amazon Web Service, which hosted the site, took it offline.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • QAnon believer who plotted to kill Nancy Pelosi came to D.C. ready for war

    The Colorado man brought a Glock, an assault-style rifle with telescopic sight, high-capacity magazines and about 2,500 rounds of ammunition, including at least 320 “armor-piercing” rounds, according to court records.

  • Ex-premier yanks ministers from Italy's coalition government

    A former leader of Italy yanked his party's ministers Wednesday from Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, triggering a political crisis in the middle of a pandemic that could lead to a revamped Cabinet, a different coalition leader or the early election eagerly sought by right-wing opposition parties. Matteo Renzi, who served as premier from Feb. 2014 to Dec. 2016 and leads the small centrist Italy Alive party, had been chafing for weeks at what he saw as Conte's heavy hand in deciding how some 200 billion euros ($243 billion) in European Union funding would be used to help pull Italy out of years of economic stagnation worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Renzi, while announcing that the farm and family ministers and Cabinet undersecretary were bolting from the 16-month-old center-left government, said he had enough of Conte's frequent governing through decrees instead of turning to Parliament.