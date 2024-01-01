Doctor Who boss unveils new look at 2024 Christmas special

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has teased the show's 2024 Christmas special in a cryptic New Year's Eve post.

Wishing fans a happy New Year on Instagram, Davies shared an image of himself and the BBC's Alan Yentob stood outside the TARDIS in Cardiff's Bad Wolf studios – revealing that the picture was taken onset of next year's festive special.

"Happy New Year's Eve! And the point is – there, right behind us, that's one of the sets from the Christmas 2024 episode of Doctor Who! The future! Right there," he wrote.

"But what terrible secrets does it hide..?"

Several fans were quick to speculate about what the upcoming special could contain, with one fan linking back to the recent specials, writing: "My wild guess, what with Goblins, continuing 'mavity' and a notation, is that the Doctor isn't as free of the Toymaker's influence as he thinks - but that's one for May and beyond!"

"I don't think TARDIS is big enough for all the fan theories," a second person added.

While fans will have to wait until next year to find out what goes down in next year's festive episode, there's still plenty to look forward to, with new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa's debut season set to premiere in May 2024.

The BBC shared a first look trailer for the new episodes following this year's special 'The Church on Ruby Road', which saw the Doctor and new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) heading on multiple adventures – including a trip to Abbey Road studios.

Davies has also confirmed that Ruby's origins and identity will be explored further in season 14, after the Christmas episode revealed that Ruby was a foundling who had been named after the Church.

"This was quite a fable, about a foundling on the church doorstep in the snow," he told he told Digital Spy and other media.

"So that story then continues into the series. We come back to that church. There's all sorts of things. There were people in those scenes you don't know were there. We have a lot more to come."

Doctor Who returns in May 2024. The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.



Classic episodes of Doctor Who are now made available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.

