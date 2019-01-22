Doctor who cared for rape victim who gave birth at Phoenix nursing facility resigns, another suspended

Two physicians responsible for caring for the 29-year-old rape victim who gave birth at Hacienda HealthCare are no longer providing services at the Phoenix nursing facility.

One doctor has resigned, while a second has been suspended, according to a statement Monday from Hacienda HealthCare.

The action follows Hacienda CEO Bill Timmons resigning on Jan. 7 when news of the sexual-assault investigation was reported.

Last week, John Micheaels, an attorney representing the victim, said the woman is not in a coma, is able to respond to her family in a limited way and her condition is the result of seizures early in her childhood.

The woman gave birth to a boy on Dec. 29. Staff members told a 911 operator that they had not known she was pregnant.

According to court records, the woman, who is a citizen of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, has been a patient at Hacienda for 26 years. The records say the woman is "not alert" and needs a "maximum level of care."

Phoenix police have called their investigation into “a helpless victim who was sexually assaulted” the department’s “the highest priority.” Police have a court order to obtain the DNA of all males working at the facility but have not limited the investigation to employees of the facility.

State agencies have ordered Hacienda HealthCare to pay for a third party to manage operations during the investigation to ensure the health and welfare of patients still at the facility.

The state has also suspended new patient admissions to Hacienda HealthCare.

Full Hacienda HealthCare statement:

"The two physicians who were responsible for the care of the sexual assault victim are no longer providing medical services to Hacienda patients. One has resigned. The second doctor has been suspended."

"Once again, we offer an apology and send our deepest sympathy to the client and her family. Hacienda intends to do everything possible to restore its credibility in the eyes of our patients, families, the community and our agency partners at every level."

