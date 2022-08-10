Doctor caught on camera allegedly poisoning her husband with Drano

An Irvine, California man says he has three videos proving his wife's been poisoning him with Drano since at least July, CBS Los Angeles reports. The videos are from July 11, 18 and 25.

"She takes up the bottle, she pours it in, puts the cap back on and puts it back under the sink as though nothing else was happening in her day," said the husband's lawyer, Steven Hittelman.

Court documents contain what authorities and Hittelman say are screenshots from the videos from the couple's kitchen.

Dermatologist Yue Yu, 45, was arrested last Thursday for allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years.

Dr. Yue Yu, a dermatologist, in undated photo. / Credit: CBS Los Angeles

According to the Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband, Dr. Jack Chen, had fallen ill over the course of a month and had grown suspicious that the illness came at the hand of his wife, whom he believed was poisoning him.

"He started to have unusual symptoms back in March and April," said Hittelman. "He went in to get checked by a doctor and found that he had had physical effects. He started to then connect the dots."

Aside from the chemical taste in his mouth, Chen was diagnosed with stomach ulcers, gastritis and inflammation of the esophagus.

He then set up cameras in the kitchen at the family's home and made the discovery, according to his lawyer.

Chen filed for a restraining order against his wife, who also goes by the name Emily. She's been released from jail.

In the paperwork, he alleged longtime verbal, physical and emotional abuse that extended to their two children.

"If our children let Emily know that they enjoyed spending time with me, or showed affection toward me, then Emily would put them in their room and yell at them until they assured her they would not show affection toward me," Chen wrote in the restraining order request.

Chen has filed for divorce.

