Doctor Cited + Detectives Assist Families Of Homicide Victims

Police Detectives Raise Money For Survivors Of Homicide
The department's Detective Bureau raised money during the holidays to help two families.>>>Read More.
Homeowner Chases Away Burglar: Police
A male entered a garage and tried to steal a vehicle before he was interrupted, police said.>>>Read More.
Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty: Police
Two dogs were found to be in very poor conditions at the woman's home, according to police.>>>Read More.
Doctor Cited For Bad Handwriting: Report
According to a report by the Connecticut Health I-Team, a doctor was fined and placed on probation for illegible writing.>>>Read More.
What Happened To The CT Residents Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot?
Seven Connecticut residents were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Here's what they're accused of doing and the status of their cases.>>>Read More.
Mandate Requires CT Nursing Home Staff To Get COVID-19 Booster
The new executive order comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations are up over 100 more beds overnight.>>>Read More.
School For Beekeepers Preps For Its Busy Season
The Backyard Beekeepers Association will be holding classes Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 for newbs who want to know what the buzz is all about.>>>Read More.
