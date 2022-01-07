Doctor Cited + Detectives Assist Families Of Homicide Victims

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Thursday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

The department's Detective Bureau raised money during the holidays to help two families.>>>Read More.

A male entered a garage and tried to steal a vehicle before he was interrupted, police said.>>>Read More.

Two dogs were found to be in very poor conditions at the woman's home, according to police.>>>Read More.

According to a report by the Connecticut Health I-Team, a doctor was fined and placed on probation for illegible writing.>>>Read More.

Seven Connecticut residents were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Here's what they're accused of doing and the status of their cases.>>>Read More.

The new executive order comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations are up over 100 more beds overnight.>>>Read More.

The Backyard Beekeepers Association will be holding classes Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 for newbs who want to know what the buzz is all about.>>>Read More.

