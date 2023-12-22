Doctor Who confirms release date for series 14 trailer

Doctor Who spoilers follow.



Doctor Who has confirmed the release date for the series 14 trailer, and it's sooner than you think.

Fans will be treated to an exclusive look at the Fifteenth Doctor's debut season following Doctor Who's upcoming Christmas special, 'The Church on Ruby Road'.

The episode will air at 5.55pm on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day, with the new trailer playing out straight after the conclusion of Ncuti Gatwa's festive antics.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, showrunner Russell T Davies recently teased what's to come for Gatwa's Doctor in series 14 — confirming that a special trip to 1963 is on the cards.

"You see the next episode, it's completely different. The other one after that, that's The Beatles. That's nuts. It keeps changing. It's always beyond your reach," he said.

"I think it helps very much that everybody on the show knows the children are watching it. It's not a children's show, but that's a different atmosphere when you're coming to work and their kids or their neighbour's kids or their nephews and nieces are all watching it."

This Christmas marks the start of a new era, with the Sex Education star set to begin his adventures as the new Time Lord alongside companion Ruby Sunday (played by Coronation Street's Millie Gibson).

Ahead of the exciting teaser, the festive episode will set up the new season by introducing Ruby and delving into her backstory and family life. In true Doctor Who fashion, the pair will also face their first set of monsters – kicking off with an angry horde of goblins.

The Christmas special will also feature special appearances from Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Anita Dobson and Davina McCall – who will be playing herself.

Doctor Who continues with 'The Church on Ruby Road', airing on Christmas Day (December 25). The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.

Classic episodes of Doctor Who are now made available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.

