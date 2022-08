Yahoo News Video

What do you think of when you hear the word “tsunami”? Hollywood blockbusters have shown towering, singular waves, while news reports often show chaos and destruction in a far-off land. Tsunamis large enough to have a significant impact in North America are indeed rare — but for the more than 90 million people living in coastal communities in the U.S., the threat is very real. Yahoo News explains why tsunami warnings should be taken seriously.