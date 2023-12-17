Doctor describes abuses suffered by Hamas hostages

About 100 Israeli hostages, kidnapped by Hamas during the terrorists' October 7 assault on Israel, have been released after more than 50 days in captivity. Dr. Itai Pessach (whose team at Sheba Medical Center, near Tel Aviv, interviewed and examined many of them) describes to CBS News' Lesley Stahl the harrowing physical and psychological abuses he says Hamas perpetrated upon its captives, from branding to rape, as well as the traumas that people on both sides of the border war are experiencing. [Don't miss Stahl's interview with freed hostages on "60 Minutes" Sunday, Dec. 17, on CBS and Paramount+.]

