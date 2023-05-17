Doctor drugged, sexually assaulted date, CO officials say. Nine more women come forward

A doctor was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app, Colorado officials said. Now nine more women have come forward.

In March, Stephen Matthews, 35, was arrested after accusations of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman, according to a May 16 news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The woman met Matthews on Hinge, a dating app, and accused him of drugging her and having non-consensual sex with her after they had drinks, according to the arrest affidavit. Matthews told officials the sex was consensual.

After hearing the woman’s story, another victim came forward and told officials she also had met Matthews on Hinge and went on a date with him, according to the affidavit.

After the victim had a drink with Matthews at a bar she went back to his home and he had a drink waiting for her when she returned from the bathroom, according to the affidavit. He told her it was a tequila and soda.

The affidavit revealed that after having some of the drink, the woman reported feeling “off balance” and remembers Matthews filming her at some point. She told officials she remembered very little but eventually took an Uber home where she got ill and believes Matthews sexually assaulted her.

In mid-April, police asked for potential victims to come forward, according to the release. Soon more accusations came to light, totaling ten women.

The affidavit revealed the women reported blacking out after drinking with Matthews over the last four years, with several saying he sexually assaulted them.

On May 15, Matthews was arrested outside a courtroom as he was scheduled to attend a hearing involving the charges from the first accuser, according to 9News.

Matthews has since been charged with 16 felony counts including drugging and sexual assault in relation to the ten women, according to the release.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

