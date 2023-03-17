Doctor found with child porn wore hidden camera bracelet that recorded patients, feds say

A doctor was found with dozens of electronic devices containing child pornography, including a hidden camera that he reportedly wore to film young patients during medical exams, federal officials said.

The doctor, a 32-year-old Massachusetts man, was arrested on March 14, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

An attorney for the man could not be immediately reached for comment by McClatchy News.

“I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the release. “Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material.”

During searches of two of the man’s residences in February, investigators discovered about 80 devices that reportedly contained over a thousand photos and videos of probable child pornography, officials said.

Some of the victims appeared to be between 6 and 11 years old.

One of the devices — a hidden camera attached to a bracelet — contained several secretly recorded videos of the man providing medical exams to minors, officials said.

“It is alleged that two minors who investigators believe to be patients could be heard and, at times, partially seen in the videos,” officials said.

An investigation of the seized devices is ongoing.

The man has been charged with possessing child pornography, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, officials said.

Dutch man convicted of sex ‘stealthing.’ What is that, and is it illegal in the US?

Man fatally stabs intruder with kitchen knife as he breaks in through window, cops say

Driver dies when truck flips and crashes through business, North Carolina cops say