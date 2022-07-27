Doctor hits paramedic, swings oxygen tank at her in fight over baby’s care, GA cops say

A pediatrician is accused of attacking a paramedic and swinging an oxygen tank at her during an argument over an infant’s medical care, according to Georgia authorities.

Dr. Melvin Gerald Perry was arrested at his Austell office on Thursday, July 21, after authorities said he assaulted a Puckett EMS employee he called to transport a baby in need of hospital treatment, local outlets reported, citing an arrest warrant from the Cobb County Police Department.

The two argued over “the type of treatment and capabilities of the other EMTs” before Perry lunged at the paramedic and wrestled her to the ground, WAGA reported.

“Said accused struck said victim with closed fist punches causing a laceration to said victim’s left ear canal,” the arrest warrant states, according to the news station. “During the course of the assault, said accused retrieved a metal oxygen tank and swung it repeatedly during the altercation, striking the wall of the pediatrician’s office and hindering the EMTs and said victim from removing the infant and giving treatment.”

McClatchy News reached out to Perry’s office for comment on July 27 and was awaiting a response.

Firefighters stopped the attack before officers arrived, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing the warrant. Perry was arrested and charged with felony willful interference with emergency medical personnel and misdemeanor battery, according to the warrant.

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on July 21 and released after posting $5,000 bond, online records show.

The paramedic suffered minor injuries in the attack, a Puckett EMS spokesperson told WSB-TV. The baby they were called to treat was not hurt.

Perry is listed as the sole doctor at Total Care Pediatrics in Austell, according to a website for his medical practice. He earned his doctor of medicine from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed a fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, his biography reads.

Story continues

Austell is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Woman posing as nurse tried to abduct second newborn from hospital, California cops say

Deputy fatally shot, leading to standoff that ends when home burns down, Ohio cops say

‘Night of terror’: Female inmates raped when male detainees bribed guard, lawsuit says