Doctor inspired by father helps firefighters heal with occupational therapy
Firefighters, like other first responders, run towards the danger, but that stress can take a toll on their mental well-being. According to the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, from 2014-2020, more firefighters died from suicide each year than in the line of duty. “Unfortunately, firefighters are exposed to trauma every day. And we do need a lot of help,” said Daniel Moran, Assistant Fire Chief of the Davie Fire Department.