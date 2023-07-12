Doctor killed in Campbell Clinic shooting in Collierville. Here's everything we know.

A Collierville Police Department vehicle is parked in front of the Campbell Clinic after a healthcare worker was killed in the clinic in Collierville, Tenn., on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

A surgeon was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Campbell Clinic in Collierville.

Campbell Clinic has identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

During a press briefing Tuesday, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said a suspect was taken into custody without incident within five minutes of the shooting.

Here's what we know about Tuesday's shooting.

Who was Dr. Benjamin Mauck?

Dr. Benjamin Mauck

According to Mauck's bio on the Campbell Clinic website, he specialized in elbow surgery, hand and wrist surgeries. He joined the Campbell Clinic staff in August 2012.

He was a graduate of Lambuth University and the University of Tennessee-Memphis and did his residency at UT-Campbell Clinic, according to his bio.

Who is the suspect in Campbell Clinic shooting?

On Tuesday afternoon, Lane said he would not release the name of the suspect at that time. As of Wednesday morning, the suspect's name still had not been released.

Lane said the suspect, who was a male patient at the clinic, shot the victim in an exam room. He said the suspect was at the scene for several hours before the shooting.

Was anyone else injured?

Collierville police said no one else was injured during the incident.

Lane said many patients and employees were in the clinic when the shooting happened. He praised Campbell Clinic workers for their efforts to protect others following the shooting. "They were practicing what they had been trained to do" in the case of an active shooter, he said.

Are Collierville police still investigating?

Yes. On Tuesday afternoon, Lane said the investigation was in its preliminary stages and ongoing.

What Campbell Clinic said

The clinic released the following statement Tuesday evening:

“Earlier today, we experienced a single shooter event inside our Collierville clinic.

“We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck. We ask that you please lift his family in prayer.

“During this difficult time, we will be working through many details and will keep you updated as we are able.

“We have decided to close all Campbell Clinic locations tomorrow, July 12 and will communicate the reopening of all facilities at a later time.

“We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who responded within minutes. We will continue to work closely with authorities as this remains an active investigation.

“Our priorities remain Faith, Family and Patient Care. At this time, we ask for your prayers for the entire Campbell Clinic family, as well as for the privacy of Dr. Mauck’s family.”

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Campbell Clinic shooting in Collierville: The latest updates