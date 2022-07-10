Doctor Looks To Provide Abortions At Off-Shore Site After Roe Reversal

Ben Blanchet
·1 min read

A Bay Area doctor is looking to circumvent Southern states’ abortion restrictions through a “floating health clinic” on federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dr. Meg Autry is the OB-GYN behind PRROWESS, a ship that looks to provide access to abortions and reproductive healthcare in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last month, KCBS Radio reported.

PRROWESS – or “Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes” – won’t be subject to state abortion restrictions like those in the states that border the Gulf, according to the radio station.

“It is just phenomenally difficult to get to an access state, even if it’s paid for,” Autry told KCBS Radio.

“Not only is this an innovative, different idea for surgical terminations, but it’s also closer, and more accessible and quicker than other options.”

Autry, in an interview with NBC Bay Area, added that people who are poor, people of color and marginalized communities will “suffer” with no abortion access.

PRROWESS is seeking donations and needs at least $20 million to get a vessel, “retrofit” it and cover costs for operations, Autry told KCBS Radio.

Licensed health care providers will offer surgical abortions up to 14 weeks, contraception as well as vaccination, treatment and testing for STIs on the ship, according to its website.

PRROWESS will also help people get to the ship after passing a pre-screening process, NBC Bay Area reported.

Autry’s team expects “legal challenges” from states near the waters, according to the news outlet, and the group has sought lawyers for help as they launch the clinic.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Protests continue 2 weeks after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

    More protests were held around the country Saturday as the divide over federal abortion rights continues. It's been a little more than two weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Michael George reports for CBS2.

  • Resource agencies unsure about what happens in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade

    Department of Human Resources say there's not a clear way of knowing what challenges will come now that SCOTUS has decided to overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • Biden executive order on abortion access aims to address privacy issues

    In a new executive order addressing abortion access and other issues, the White House suggested that it’s trying to increase privacy protections for people seeking reproductive healthcare.

  • Biden defends pending visit to Saudi Arabia in opinion piece

    President Joe Biden, preparing for a trip to Saudi Arabia amid criticism of its poor human rights record, defended his decision in a newspaper opinion piece, insisting that he had long supported reforms and sought to “reorient but not rupture” relations with a longstanding strategic partner. In the article posted online Saturday night by The Washington Post, Biden pointed to developments in the Middle East that he contended had made the region more stable and secure than when the Trump administration ended, among them intense diplomacy as well as military action against state-sponsored attacks. Biden linked U.S. strength and security to countering Russian aggression and competition from China, then argued that engaging directly with countries like Saudi Arabia could help promote those efforts.

  • Halfway through season, Kyle Busch still awaiting contract

    Kyle Busch doesn't know what he will be driving next year as he hits the halfway point of the NASCAR season. It doesn't necessarily mean that Busch won't be driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. M&M Mars has sponsored Busch since he joined the Gibbs organization in 2008, but the company is pulling its NASCAR marketing spend at the end of this season.

  • A Passionate Appreciation of Matthew Lillard’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ Tour de Force (Really)

    Warner Bros./AlamyThis summer is the 20th anniversary of the beloved millennial/Gen-Z cult classic Scooby-Doo. (Zoinks, we’re old!)The 2002 live-action adaptation featured a cast of Hollywood’s then-hottest meddling kids, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. It was a prolific milestone for the franchise, which launched over 50 years ago.One reason for that could be screenwriter James Gunn’s successful one-man character assassination of Scrappy-Doo, who hasn’t made an appearance

  • Ty Gibbs exits Atlanta early after scrape with Riley Herbst

    Pole-starter Ty Gibbs exited Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event early after a mid-race altercation at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Gibbs’ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota sustained right-side damage on the 93rd of a scheduled 163 laps in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250. Riley Herbst’s No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford washed up into Gibbs’ car from the […]

  • Kelly Stafford says she wants her daughters to 'have the right to choose' in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade

    Kelly Stafford says she wants her daughters to 'have the right to choose' in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade

  • Grading quarterback situations for all 32 NFL teams heading into 2022 season

    How are teams shaping up at QB heading into the 2022 NFL season?

  • Trump Ordered to Hand Over Records to House Committee

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to a Congressional committee investigating his potential conflicts of interests. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackA Washington appeals court ruled Friday that the House Oversight Committe

  • Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Leg Amputation: 'Such a Warrior'

    Addison Bethea, 17, is on the road to recovery after suffering serious injuries in a shark attack late last month

  • This New ‘Ninja’ COVID Variant Is the Most Dangerous One Yet

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe latest subvariant of the novel coronavirus to become dominant in Europe, the United States, and other places is also, in many ways, the worst so far.The BA.5 subvariant of the basic Omicron variant appears to be more contagious than any previous form of the virus. It’s apparently better at dodging our antibodies, too—meaning it might be more likely to cause breakthrough and repeat infections.Vaccines and boosters are still the best d

  • New Omicron spawn like ‘Centaurus’ and ‘Bad Ned’ may be the reason you have a weird summer cold (or worse)

    Both new subvariants, BA.2.75 and BA.5.3.1, have been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune this week.

  • Chinese man shocked to learn he has ovaries and has been menstruating for 20 years

    The 33-year-old man, identified only by his pseudonym Chen Li to protect his identity, was initially diagnosed with appendicitis after complaining of abdominal discomfort and blood in his urine, according to South China Morning Post. Despite being treated for appendicitis, Chen’s symptoms persisted. After traveling some 930 miles from Sichuan province to Guangzhou to visit a hospital that treats genitalia issues, Chen discovered through medical examination that he also had female reproductive organs, such as a uterus and ovaries.

  • Pregnant Mom With Big Baby Bump Responds to Criticism

    Las Vegas mom Eliana Rodriguez says her big baby bump drew public fascination.

  • A Top Trainer Shared the 5 Foods He Thinks Everyone Should Be Eating

    Jeff Cavaliere runs down his favorite foods and their muscle-building benefits in a new YouTube video on the Athlean-X channel.

  • Outrage Erupts as White House Calls Abortion Rights Activists ‘Out of Touch’

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe White House tried to defend President Joe Biden’s seemingly drowsy response to the reversal of Roe v Wade on Saturday but instead sparked instant backlash by labeling pro-choice activists “out of touch.”The apparent jab was made in a statement to The Washington Post responding to criticism of what many Democrats see as a response that has been too little, too late. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said: “The president has been showing his deep outrag

  • ‘Several hundred thousand’ new COVID cases a day aren’t being reported as hospitalizations keep climbing

    Although fears may be growing that another COVID-19 surge will be upon us in the coming months, there is some indication that the future is now.

  • Surgeon removes wrong organ. Now, Fresno woman is suing and going back to operating room

    The mistake left a pathologist “astonished,” according to a lawsuit.

  • The U.S. May Be Losing the Fight Against Monkeypox, Scientists Say

    As epidemics go, the monkeypox outbreak should have been relatively easy to snuff out. The virus does not spread efficiently except through intimate contact, and tests and vaccines were at hand even before the current outbreak. Yet the response in the United States has been sluggish and timid, reminiscent of the early days of the COVID pandemic, experts say, raising troubling questions about the nation’s preparedness for pandemic threats. The first cases of monkeypox were reported in May, but te