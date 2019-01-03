Doctor loses residency after allegedly tweeting she would give Jews 'the wrong meds'

The Cleveland Clinic released details Wednesday about the termination of a first-year resident after an offensive social media history surfaced in 2018.

The employee, identified by the The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer as Lara Kollab, was the subject of an extensive dossier published by The Canary Mission, in which the site chronicled alleged anti-semitic social media activity between 2011 and 2017.

The site's profile on Kollab is over 5,000 words long and alleges she had called for violence against Jews, trivialized the Holocaust and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. It documents Kollab's social media channels, saying that most have been deleted.

The profile includes a tweet allegedly published on Jan. 2, 2012, by Kollab: "ill purposely give all the yahood [Jews] the wrong meds…"

The website – which says it "documents individuals and organizations that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews on North American college campuses" – has been characterized as a "blacklist" in reporting by Jewish publication The Forward.

In a Wednesday statement, the Cleveland Clinic says the hospital learned of the alleged social media activity last year and fired the offending employee several months ago:

“This individual was employed as a supervised, first-year resident at our hospital from July to September 2018. When we learned of the social media post, we took immediate action, conducted an internal review and placed her on administrative leave. Her departure was related to those posts and she has not worked at Cleveland Clinic since September."

The hospital says that first-year residents are directly supervised when caring for patients or prescribing medication. "In addition, there have been no reports of any patient harm related to her work during the time she was here," the statement says.

The Canary Mission profile says Kollab graduated from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2018.

On Monday, Touro tweeted that the college was "shocked that one of our graduates would voice statements that are antithetical to Touro and to the physicians’ Hippocratic Oath."

The tweet identifies Kollab and confirms that she was no longer affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic.

The Plain Dealer reports that Kollab cannot use her medical training certificate unless she is working for the hospital.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Doctor loses residency after allegedly tweeting she would give Jews 'the wrong meds'