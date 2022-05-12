A doctor who makes controversial TikToks about celebrities' potential cosmetic surgery said they keep going viral because 'it's fun to speculate about the rich and famous'

The videos have a combined total of more than 10 million views. Anthony Youn via TikTok

Dr. Anthony Youn is a plastic surgeon with 7.7 million TikTok followers.

He went viral on TikTok for speculating on whether Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had plastic surgery.

Youn knows such videos are controversial but said he wants to destigmatize cosmetic procedures.

A plastic surgeon with 7.7 million TikTok followers has gone viral for speculating about whether Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have ever undergone cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Anthony Youn, a practicing plastic surgeon in Detroit, Michigan, told Insider he noticed that videos about Depp and Heard were circulating all over TikTok and going viral due to their ongoing defamation trial, so he wanted to jump on the "hot topic."

In his videos, posted on May 8 and 9, Youn filmed himself comparing old pictures of Depp and Heard with more recent ones, analyzing their facial features to speculate on whether they have had cosmetic surgeries. The have received more than 10 million views combined.

The videos were part of a regular segment Youn films on his TikTok account called "Real or Sus," where he looks at celebrity photos and labels them "real" if he thinks they have never had plastic surgery, or "sus" — a slang term meaning "suspicious," popularized by the video game "Among Us" — if he thinks they have.

Youn told Insider, "The 'Real or Sus' idea came to me when my kids kept calling things sus when we played 'Among Us'. So I made a couple videos with it and it seemed to resonate with people."

Youn's "Real or Sus" videos often go viral on TikTok, receiving millions of views, and he told Insider he thinks this is because, "As a society we've always been interested in whether celebs have plastic surgery. We are led to believe that they just look as good as they do naturally, so it's refreshing when we find out that maybe they're not so natural after all."

Story continues

He added, "Plus, it's fun to speculate about the rich and famous."

Depp and Heard have not publicly spoken out about undergoing plastic surgery. Representatives for Heard declined Insider's request for comment, and representatives for Depp did not immediately respond to Insider's request.

Speculation around celebrity plastic surgery has become a controversial genre on social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok and celebrities have called out influencers for making comments about them that they say are untrue.

Dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah previously told Insider that while it may be entertaining to speculate, people should be careful before jumping to conclusions about a celebrity's personal life, especially their health.

"It's up to us to remember that what we see doesn't represent anything close to the whole story. It's on us to practice being respectful of and compassionate toward all people and all bodies, always."

Youn told Insider he is aware of the backlash some of these videos have received, saying, "I think it's really important to give celebs the benefit of a doubt. I'm happy to share my opinions, but in no way would I ever express them as the absolute truth."

He added that "there is no shame in getting plastic surgery" and he is "fully against judging anyone for plastic surgery they've had," especially as he himself has had surgery done to set back his jaw.

As a precaution, Youn included a disclaimer on his videos about Depp and Heard that said, "My opinion, I'm not his/her doctor," telling Insider it is quite likely that another professional plastic surgeon might disagree with his comments. "I only analyzed some photos," he said, adding "angles, makeup, and photoshopping can fool many a doctor as well."

Youn told Insider he is unlikely to make more videos that join in on the trending TikTok conversation about Depp and Heard, saying he hasn't "watched enough of the trial to give a truly educated opinion" on the matter.

However, he told Insider he intends to keep making TikToks that speculate on celebrity cosmetic surgery. "I've enjoyed exploring new ways to share content and information, and TikTok has allowed me a platform to do that in the most honest, informal way," he said.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider