Doctor on Merck's antiviral pill for COVID-19, rising death toll in rural areas

Merck says clinical trials show its antiviral pill for COVID-19 can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the virus. Meanwhile, new data shows how hard the virus is hitting rural areas of the U.S. Dr. Ali Mokdad, chief strategy officer for Population Health at the University of Washington, joined CBSN to discuss the latest on the pandemic, plus new research in the medical journal The Lancet about deaths at the hands of police.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Study finds women benefit from eating an avocado a day

    Artist: Michael Vincent, courtesy of the University of Illinois A University of Illinois-led study found women who added an avocado a day to meals showed a healthier distribution of visceral fat vs. subcutaneous fat around the abdomen after three months. The research was published this summer in the Journal of Nutrition. Local scientist angle: The study was led by Naiman Khan, an Illinois professor of kinesiology and community health. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms, according to a court statement that said he would miss Friday's investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Kavanaugh, 56, tested positive just days before the court is scheduled to open its new term https://www.reuters.com/world/us/political-crosshairs-us-supreme-court-weighs-abortion-guns-2021-10-01 and resume in-person oral arguments for the first time since they were curtailed because of the pandemic. The conservative justice, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, is fully vaccinated, as are the other eight justices.

  • I chronically wake up at 4 a.m. and struggle to go back to sleep, dreading my alarm: ‘This leads to miserable days.’ How can I sleep better?

    A lack of sleep costs America about more than $400 billion in lost productivity, a RAND study reveals. The 'Help Me Sleep' column helps America get a better night's rest.

  • COVID: Seniors over 60 'strongly urged' to stay home for 4 weeks – Eldercare agency

    Those aged 60 and above, as well as those living with them, have been "strongly urged" by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to continue staying home, particularly if they are unvaccinated.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Teaches GOP Basic Female Anatomy During Abortion Hearing

    "Once again we’re in a room of legislators who are attempting to legislate reproductive systems that they know nothing about," the congresswoman said.

  • America faces supply-chain disruption and shortages. Here’s why

    Shortages in the United States are piling up. Covid isn’t the only reason for the problem ‘Our hyper-efficient globalized supply chain, once romanticized by men like Tom Friedman in The World Is Flat, is the problem.’ Photograph: China News Service/Getty Images There’s a quiet panic happening in the US economy. Medical labs are running out of supplies like pipettes and petri dishes, summer camps and restaurants are having trouble getting food, and automobile, paint and electronics firms are curt

  • Joe Rogan Ripped For Conspiratorial Hot Take On Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Booster

    The "Joe Rogan Experience" host has previously admitted he's a "f**king moron" and "not a respected source of information."

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • U.S. Judge upholds COVID-19 vaccine requirement for those with 'natural immunity'

    A U.S. judge upheld the University of California's COVID-19 vaccine requirement against a challenge by a professor who alleged he had immunity due to a prior coronavirus infection, in what appears to be the first ruling on the issue. U.S. District Court Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California, said the university system acted rationally to protect public health by mandating the vaccine and not exempting individuals with some level of immunity from an infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Aug. 6 that a study showed vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity gained from prior infection, which wanes over time.

  • China power cuts: What is causing the country's blackouts?

    Millions of homes and businesses have been hit due to a severe shortage of electricity.

  • This pair of billionaire brothers is gaining on Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man

    India has a new pair of billionaire brothers. For the first time ever, both Adani brothers—Gautam and Vinod Shantilal—have been featured in the top 10 of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. With 505,900 crore rupees ($76 billion), Gautam Adani became the second richest Indian billionaire, nearly quadrupling his wealth from Rs140,200 crore during the pandemic, while his elder brother Vinod Shantilal Adani grabbed eighth spot on the list, with his wealth tripling to Rs131,600 crore.

  • How a group with right-wing ties duped tens of thousands of Americans into buying COVID-19 drugs that don't work

    Patients may have spent $6.7 million for medical advice and $8.5 million for prescriptions, The Intercept reported.

  • From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

    In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

  • Defender-Esque INEOS Grenadier Set to Arrive in U.S. in 2023

    The boxy SUV will be powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter inline-six in the U.S. market, INEOS is currently seeking dealer partnerships.

  • S. Korea firm sues Netflix over 'Squid Game'

    Netflix has a surprise global hit. Gory South Korean drama "Squid Game" is its number one show in the U.S., and huge around the world. Now internet service provider SK Broadband says the video streaming firm needs to pay up.The company on Friday (October 1) announced that it has sued Netflix.It wants it to contribute to costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work.SK is streaming 1.2 trillion bits of data a second as a result of "Squid Game" and other hit series. The legal move comes after a Seoul court said Netflix should give something in return for network usage.Netflix said it would review SK Broadband's claim, and work with the firm to ensure customers are not affected.It is South Korea's second-largest data traffic generator after Google's YouTube.But SK Broadband says the two are the only ones to not pay network usage fees.It says Amazon, Apple and Facebook are all payingNetflix data traffic handled by SK jumped 24 times from May 2018, riding on the success of several productions from Korea including "Squid Game" and "D.P."SK estimated the network usage fee Netflix needed to pay was nearly $23 million in 2020 alone.

  • Production begins at new Alabama auto plant; hiring ongoing

    Production has begun at a new auto plant in north Alabama and the companies running the facility continue to hire workers at a brisk pace. Work on the first 2022 Corolla Cross vehicles began with the press of a button at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. In 2018, the Japanese automakers selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the mammoth facility that will eventually have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year, split evenly between Mazda and Toyota.

  • At-home COVID tests give fast results, but are they accurate? Here’s what experts say

    An at-home COVID-19 test “gives you a really quick result.” Here’s what you need to know.

  • 3 prominent doctors on how best to use rapid, at-home COVID tests — and which single test has ‘been shown to be very accurate’

    You should test yourself if you are showing any COVID symptoms, or if you may have been exposed to someone with the virus. When in doubt, get tested, says Dr. Shira Doron, hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center. “At-home tests might be less sensitive than lab-based PCR tests, but since they’re often used in situations [when] you would not have tested otherwise, we like to say any test is better than no test,” says Doron.

  • These 3 Things Can Help Lower Your High Blood Pressure—Even When Medicine Isn't Helping

    One researcher says these simple changes can “pay huge dividends.”