Doctor’s officer worker stole patient credit card info for $13K spending spree, cops say

A worker at a physician’s office in Michigan is accused of going on a spending spree using credit card info stolen from patients, cops say.

The 37-year-old woman faces four counts of illegal use of a financial transaction device without consent following the investigation that began in August, according to Michigan State Police.

The victims “reported numerous fraudulent transactions” on their credit cards, police said. The investigation revealed the 37-year-old worker obtained their credit card info as they were seeing doctors.

She is accused of making $13,000 worth of fraudulent purchases.

The woman turned herself in Tuesday, Oct. 10, state police said. She is due in court on Oct. 20.

State police did not provide information on the medical office that employed the woman.

Traverse City is in northern Michigan about 140 miles north of Grand Rapids.

