Doctor at New Orleans children’s hospital on challenges during Hurricane Ida

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the impact Hurricane Ida has had on his hospital.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories