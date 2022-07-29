Doctor ‘preying’ on drug addicts sold hundreds of fake prescriptions, Florida cops say

An infectious disease doctor has been arrested for drug trafficking, Florida cops say.

The 62-year-old was charged with three counts of trafficking codeine and three counts of trafficking oxycodone, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Arrest records show that the suspect was arrested Tuesday, July 26.

Deputies say the suspect illegitimately sold over 550 promethazine codeine syrup prescriptions and hundreds of oxycodone prescriptions between January 2022 and her arrest, the release says. Detectives believe the doctor “has been preying on drug addicts for years.”

The sheriff’s office says it was made aware of the suspect in May 2022 when multiple sources identified her as responsible for writing and selling fraudulent prescriptions.

During the investigation, the suspect prescribed promethazine codeine syrup and oxycodone to undercover detectives without seeing, examining or speaking to them, the release says. The detectives paid $650 each for promethazine and $450 each for oxycodone. All payments were in cash.

Detectives conducted a search of the suspect’s home and business July 26. The doctor conducted most of her business from her Redington Shores home, according to the release.

Officers say they located multiple prescription pads, some patient records, handwritten ledgers, prescriptions with patients’ names, $1,906,483 in cash and gold bars, and jewelry valued at $175,000 during their search. While detectives were at the suspect’s home, two individuals arrived to get prescriptions.

The Drug Enforcement Administration was also present during the search and served the doctor with a civil injunction, prohibiting her from further prescribing medication.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing as of July 29.

Redington Shores is about 30 miles southwest of downtown Tampa.

One million fentanyl pills seized - largest bust of its kind in California, officials say

Nursing home employees found with patients’ drugs while sleeping at work, NC cops say

Dad arrested following child’s overdose after drugs left in vehicle, Louisiana cops say