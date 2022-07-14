Doctor who provided abortion care for 10-year-old rape victim to be investigated by Indiana AG

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rotika (Facebook)

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says his office plans to investigate a doctor who provided care for a 10-year-old rape victim who crossed state lines to have an abortion.

Dr Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indiana, has told news outlets she was contacted by a colleague in Ohio seeking help for their 10-year-old patient three days after the state passed a law banning abortion in the wake of the Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision.

The girl was six weeks and three days pregnant, according to Dr Bernard. Under Ohio state law, abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Mr Rokita told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday night that his office had started an enquiry into the doctor’s actions.

“We’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure if she failed to report. And in Indiana it’s a crime … to intentionally not report,” he told the network.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, from Columbus, Ohio, was arrested on 12 July and charged with raping the young girl.

Police were alerted to a referral from Franklin County Children Services made by the girl’s mother on 22 June, according to testimony during Fuentes’ arraignment on 13 July as reported by the Columbus Dispatch.

On 30 June, the girl received an abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ohio’s “fetal heartbeat” law – enacted in the hours after the Supreme Court’s ruling to end the constitutional right to abortion care on 24 June – outlaws abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

