Dr. Robert Lesslie and family among those killed by Phillip Adams in South Carolina shooting: What we know

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·6 min read
A prominent local doctor, his wife and their two young grandchildren were among those killed Wednesday in a shooting at their home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The suspected gunman was identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, who later killed himself, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a press conference Thursday. Police said they found the suspect late Wednesday in a nearby home after an hourslong manhunt.

Adams' parents live near the doctor's home. Neighbor Allison Hope said she saw police surround the house and spend hours negotiating with Adams using a loudspeaker. She said police asked Adams to come out and promised to get his disabled mother out safely, before Adams shot himself.

'It doesn't happen here': Former NFL player Phillip Adams named as suspect in deadly shooting, reports say

A fifth person working at the family's home was also found dead, and a sixth person was injured.

Here's what we know:

Who are the victims?

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, Barbara Lesslie, 69, and their grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the York County coroner's office.

James Lewis, 38, was found dead outside. Lewis was working at the home at the time, police said.

The sixth victim is Robert Shook, who is in very critical condition, Tolson said. He is an employee of GSM Services, the HVAC company where Lewis was also employed.

Who was Dr. Robert Lesslie?

Lesslie practiced in the area since 1981 and founded Riverview House Calls & Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care, according to its website.

He worked in emergency rooms for decades, including as medical director of the emergency department at Rock Hill General Hospital for almost 15 years, according to a website bio.

"Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows," said Trent Faris, York County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, in a press conference.

Lesslie founded two urgent care centers in the area and was also an author and columnist. For seven years, Lesslie wrote a weekly medical column for the Charlotte Observer, and his 2008 book, "Angels in the ER," told the stories of ER patients and staff. When asked once if he truly believe angels roamed the ER, he responded on Facebook.

"Those of us who have been privileged to work in the ER, those of us who have been able to care for people when their lives are slipping away, and to stand with loved ones in the moment of their greatest uncertainty, fear, or grief, and to rejoice when a life is saved, know that we are not alone," he wrote.

The doctor was also supervising physician and medical director at Winthrop University in Rock Hill for more than 25 years. In a statement, the university's president George W. Hynd called Lesslie a "caring professional who touched lives and left our campus a better place" and thanked him for helping Winthrop's COVID-19 response team.

"We simply would not have been able to successfully open and provide on-site quarantine and isolation support if it were not for Dr. Lesslie," he said.

Lesslie and his wife have four children and eight grandchildren, according to a website bio. They lived in Rock Hill, South Carolina with their golden retriever, several miniature horses, goats, donkeys and chickens. He enjoyed golfing and bagpiping.

Lesslie was also an active member of and served as an elder at a local church in Rock Hill, his bio states. There, he and his wife taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. They also worked with Camp Joy, an outreach program for people with disabilities. He enjoyed mentoring high school and college students considering careers in medicine.

After the shooting, Lesslie's website administrator posted on his Facebook page with words that Lesslie had wrote in his book:

"One day, when I depart this body and find myself in the presence of the Lord, my time, however it will be measured, will be filled with the praises and the wonder of Jesus," he wrote. "I know that I will once again be able to hug my mother and walk and talk with my father. There are a lot of people I want to see as well—family and friends, grandparents, some of whom I never met on this side."

"We have no idea what Heaven will look like, only that it will be perfect," he continued. "I will find myself walking with Barbara in a field of lush, green grass, surrounded by gently rising conifer-cloaked hills."

Who was the fifth victim?

James Lewis, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene by York County Coroner Sabrina Gast. Lewis, from Gastonia, North Carolina, was working at the home at the time of the shooting, according to a statement by Gast.

A single father of three, Lewis worked as an HVAC technician for GSM Services. His parents, Tom Lewis and Linda Tucker, moved to Gastonia from Michigan to be closer to Lewis, their only child, and his children – a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old twins.

“He was my best friend,” Tom said.

“I keep on expecting to wake up. ‘Oh, that was just a bad dream.’ It’s not. It’s real,” Tom added.

Lewis was also interested in woodworking, fishing and shooting sports. He had just begun rebuilding a trailer before his death, Tom said.

“He was such a great man. He was doing so much. He helped out with river clean-ups. He helped anybody he could,” Linda said. “The kindest guy and a great dad.”

Learn more about the victim: Parents of mass shooting victim from Gastonia react

What do we know about Phillip Adams, the suspect?

The suspect was identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams by Tolson, according to the county sheriff.

Adams, 32, was drafted in 2010 by the San Francisco 49ers and went on to play for the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks before finishing his career in 2015 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Breaking down Phillip Adams' NFL career: 'I think the football messed him up,' says Adams' father

He starred at South Carolina State, where he played cornerback, but suffered several injuries during his career, including a severe ankle injury.

Adams' parents live near the doctor's home, and he has been treated by the doctor in the past, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly told the Associated Press.

Contributing: Gavin Stewart and Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette; The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phillip Adams: Robert Lesslie, family dead in South Carolina shooting

  • Breaking down Phillip Adams' NFL career: 'I think the football messed him up,' father says

    In an interview, Alonzo Adams, whom WCNC identified as Phillip Adams' father, said his son "was a good kid. I think the football messed him up."

  • Former Raiders CB Phillip Adams kills five before killing himself

    Former 49ers, Raiders CB Phillip Adams kills five before killing himself

  • Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Identified as South Carolina Gunman Who Killed 5, Then Himself (Report)

    The gunman who killed five people and then himself in a mass shooting on Wednesday in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, according to the Associated Press citing an unnamed individual who was briefed on the investigation. The shooting that took place Wednesday in Rock Hill, South Carolina, left five people dead, including two children and a prominent doctor in the region. The source, who spoke with AP on the condition of anonymity, said Adams’ parents lived near Rock Hill and that he had been treated by the doctor. The source added that Adams killed himself after midnight with a .45-caliber weapon. Also Read: Howard Weitzman, Powerful Hollywood Lawyer, Dies at 81 Adams, 33, played defensive back across multiple seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons and came to the NFL after playing at South Carolina State. In the shooting on Wednesday, Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with their grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, according to the York County coroner’s office. James Lewis, 38, was found shot to death outside the home. A sixth person was also hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” according to the York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. All the deaths were being investigated as homicides, but authorities have not yet released a name for the suspect or a motive, and they added that no one else was believed to be involved. “We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with him at this time and that’s all I can say about the suspect,” the spokesperson said. “We are currently at his house and we are serving a search warrant.” Read original story Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Identified as South Carolina Gunman Who Killed 5, Then Himself (Report) At TheWrap

  • Authorities: Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself

    On Thursday, York County, S.C., Sheriff Kevin Tolson held a news conference and confirmed that the gunman who killed five people Wednesday was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who was found dead in a nearby home with a gunshot wound to the head.

  • SC lawmakers pass $271 million COVID rent relief bill. Here’s who qualifies.

    Eligible households may receive up to 12 months worth of back rent or utility payments.

  • Ex-NFL Pro Suspected of Killing Beloved Doc in SC Mass Shooting—Then Turning Gun on Himself

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/HandoutFormer NFL pro Phillip Adams killed five people, including a beloved family doctor and his grandkids, in a mass shooting in South Carolina on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself, according to local authorities.Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara, 69, and their two grandkids, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, were killed just before 5 p.m. at the couple’s Marshall Road home, just outside Rock Hill, South Carolina.A fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis, was fixing the air conditioning in the Lesslies’ home at the time of the shooting, according to his dad. A coworker of Lewis’ was also hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds.”York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Thursday that the first calls to 911 came from a manager at Gaston Sheet Metal Services, who said one of his employees had called him screaming they’d “been shot,” and from a neighbor who said he’d been cutting his grass when he heard 20 gunshots. When authorities arrived, they found the two workers outside the house. The other four victims were found dead in a back room.Public records show Adams, 32, and his parents live less than a mile down the road from the Lesslies, but the link between the two families was unclear. Tolson said there was no indication Dr. Lesslie had a doctor-patient relationship with the footballer. The Associated Press later reported the suspect had, in fact, been a patient of the doctor, citing someone briefed on the case.“There’s nothing about this that makes sense to any of us,” Tolson said.The sheriff said Adams forced himself into the Lesslies’ home, and there was evidence there that immediately pointed to his involvement in the killings. Hours later, investigators surrounded Adams’ family home nearby. They evacuated his father, Alonso, and disabled mother, Phyllis, and tried to talk Adams outside, but he was eventually found dead in a bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the head, Tolson said.Off-Duty Pentagon Officer Kills 2 People He ‘Thought’ Were Stealing a Car: PDAlonzo Adams told WCNC-TV that he blamed football for his son’s problems. “I can say he’s a good kid—he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up,” he said. “He didn’t talk much, and he didn’t bother nobody.” The father said he knew the Lesslie family and had been Dr. Lesslie’s patient a long time ago. “I know they were good folks down there. We gonna keep them in our prayers.”Adams suffered multiple injuries, including concussions and a broken ankle, during his playing career as defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons. Prior to his football career, he went to South Carolina State.Lesslie, meanwhile, was described as a “staple” in the community, a man whose decades-long career meant he treated or knew almost everyone in Rock Hill, a place dubbed Football City USA due to the unusual number of residents who go on to gridiron stardom.“To know the Lesslie family is to love them. Through the decades, they made such an incredible impact on our area and the lives of countless people—more than they could have ever known,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said in a Thursday statement, before extending his condolences to the Lewis family. “It’s impossible to imagine the grief that the extended Lesslie family must be feeling, including and especially their adult children.”Locals were aghast at a situation they could not explain.“We are just in shock. I can’t believe this happened. Who would want to hurt the Lesslies?” one friend of the family told The Daily Beast on Thursday, describing how the community was “devastated.” Lewis’ father, Tom, told local station WSOC9 that his son was working on the Lesslies’ air conditioning when the gunfire erupted. “He was my best friend,” he said.Gaston Sheet Metal Services said Lewis and the coworker were both “long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM” who “embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM, and are family-focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered.”“He was my best friend”I’m talking to Tom Lewis the father of the Gastonia technician killed in a mass shooting at a home outside of Rock Hill. James Lewis was there working on the AC when a gunman killed the family at the home and Lewis, then critically injured Lewis’ coworker pic.twitter.com/NkleSRPA7R— Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) April 8, 2021 Trent Faris, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Dr. Lesslie was one of the local community’s most well-known people. “I’ve lived in Rock Hill my entire life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up,” he said. “[He’s] been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill... It’s been a staple in Rock Hill for years.”On his website, Dr. Lesslie wrote that he and Barbara were married for more than 40 years and had four children and six grandchildren. “In my spare time, I enjoy writing, golf, hunting, growing fruit and hops, and bagpiping,” he wrote, while also recounting his decades of emergency-medicine experience in Rock Hill as well as in North Carolina.The doc was the author of eight books about real-life stories from the emergency room. In one, Angels in the ER, he wrote: “Twenty-five years in the ER have taught me a lot of things. I know without a doubt that life is fragile. I have come to understand that humility may be the greatest virtue. And I am convinced we need to take the time to say the things we deeply feel to the people we deeply care about.” Robert Lesslie Eleni Pagiazitis, who worked for Lesslie for four years in patient relations, described him in an interview as “the hardest, caring, and most sincere person.”“He loved life and his family to the fullest and—most importantly, God. He was the sweetest and the funniest. He always cracked jokes with those he knew,” Pagiazitis told The Daily Beast, adding that Lesslie’s wife “was the most delightful, classy and lovely” woman. “His grandchildren were his greatest joy. He cherished family time beyond words,” Pagiazitis added. “He and a heart of gold and was always giving his passion and professionalism to all his patients.” The shooting happened just hours before President Joe Biden gave a White House Rose Garden address on gun reforms, calling gun violence “an epidemic” and “an international embarrassment.” Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in CaliforniaAccording to local news reports, Adams was a seventh-round pick to the NFL in 2010. “I was on the phone with Coach [Mike] Singletary when my name came on the TV screen,” he told The Herald Online at the time, stating that the first beneficiary of his newfound fame would be his mom, who had been paralyzed in a car accident. “I can’t describe the feeling when I saw my name. I got picked by a team with a great coach and one that is on the way back up.”The Herald reported in 2010 that Adams’ mom was a longtime Rock Hill teacher who is known around town as “Mrs. P.A.” She did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Citing court records, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that Adams was charged with simple assault and battery in 2009—but was acquitted in a bench trial. Earlier this month, he was convicted of multiple traffic charges, including failure to maintain proof of insurance and driving under suspension. Undated public records show he was also twice charged with carrying a concealed weapon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rock Hill community shares heartbreak after beloved doctor, family shot to death

    “There’s going to be no one in Rock Hill who’s not, at minimum, one or two degrees separated from someone whose life has just been flipped upside down,” one person told us.

  • Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed five people and himself in South Carolina: AP

    One of the people he killed was a prominent doctor, who had treated him; he also killed two children, aged 9 and 5.

  • Afternoon Observer | Rock Hill mass shooting updates + Biden announces gun control actions

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Today, we bring you sad news out of Rock Hill — there was a mass shooting Wednesday in York County that left six people dead and another wounded. A manhunt ensued and ended early Thursday when the suspect killed himself, officials said. We’ll give you more of the details below with multiple stories by talented colleagues from The Charlotte Observer, The (Rock Hill) Herald and The State.

  • South Carolina suspect wanted in killings of 2 kids and 3 adults found

    A suspect was found after an hours-long search for the attacker in a South Carolina shooting Wednesday evening that left five people, including two children and a prominent doctor, dead, authorities said.

  • Ex-NFL player fatally shot South Carolina doctor, four others

    Phillip Adams, 32, who left the National Football League more than five years ago, was found dead hours after the killings of five people on Wednesday at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie in suburban Rock Hill, South Carolina, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. Investigators were at a loss to offer a motive for the shooting spree that broke out in the quiet community about 30 miles (48 km) south of Charlotte, North Carolina. There was no indication that Adams had any relationship with Lesslie or his family, Tolson said.

  • Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams dead by suicide after killing 5 in South Carolina, officials say

    Authorities identified the victims as Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, their grandchildren and a man working at the home.

