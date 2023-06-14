Doctor says Cory Bigsby ‘competent’ to stand trial — but judge will hear counterarguments

HAMPTON — A doctor has determined that Cory Jamar Bigsby has been restored to competency following treatment at a state mental facility in recent months.

But his lawyers are challenging the finding, and a judge has scheduled a hearing over the dispute.

Bigsby, 44, was indicted last week in the presumed death of his missing son, Codi Bigsby, whom Hampton prosecutors contend was killed in June 2021, when he was 3 years old.

Cory Bigsby reported his son missing from the family’s Buckroe Beach home in January 2022, saying the boy — who by then would have been 4 — was sleeping in his bed at 2 a.m. but nowhere to be found by morning.

Bibsby now faces charges of second-degree murder and concealing a dead body, in addition to a host of child neglect and abuse counts he already faced. Sources said the charges stem from a statement Bigsby gave last summer to a correctional officer at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Two doctors who previously evaluated Bigsby disagreed on whether he is competent to stand trial — that he understands the legal proceedings against him and can assist his lawyers with his defense. Under U.S. Supreme Court case law, charges can’t go to trial unless a defendant is deemed competent to face them.

Given the disagreement between the two doctors, Circuit Court Judge James Hawks in March ordered Bigsby sent to a state hospital for further evaluation and restorative treatment.

Bisgby checked into the Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville on April 14 and was evaluated by a third doctor — clinical psychologist Dr. William McKenna — on May 30. At the end of a six-page report, McKenna concluded Bigsby is indeed competent.

“Competence requires a factual and rational understanding of legal proceedings, as well as an ability to assist counsel,” McKenna wrote in the June 1 report. But Bigsby “showed good factual knowledge of basic legal issues,” and his mental condition “does not grossly distort” his ability to “rationally appreciate the proceedings against him.”

“He is able to communicate reality-based information to his attorney,” McKenna added, saying he believes Bigsby “presently is competent to stand trial.”

But Bigsby’s attorneys disagree.

“For the doctor to say he was restored, I don’t think it was a thorough report,” Curtis Brown, a lawyer for Bigsby, told Hawks. “I think it was done hastily.”

Another of Bigsby’s attorneys, Amina Matheny-Willard, asked Hawks to hold a full court hearing on Bigsby’s competence, noting that a prior doctor, Weare Zwemer, found that Bigsby not only woefully underappreciated the seriousness of the charges against him but also couldn’t provide the names of his own children.

But Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell contended that McKenna’s report was correct in concluding that Bigsby has been restored.

According to Bell, Bigsby told McKenna he gave a prior doctor bad information about where he was raised not because he was confused but because he simply didn’t think the doctor “needed to have such personal details.”

“He purposely gave false information” to the prior doctor, Bell asserted.

Moreover, Bell said, Bigsby was even able to “engage in hypothetical plea bargaining” with McKenna regarding the pending charges, demonstrating that he knows what’s happening in his case. “There’s nothing in the report to suggest that this report is flawed in any way,” Bell said, urging the case to go forward.

But in the end, Hawks decided to err on the side of caution and hold a full hearing on Bigsby’s competence. The hearing is expected to take place in late August.

Matheny-Willard also asked for a bond hearing on the murder charges, with Hawks setting that hearing for Wednesday, June 21.

This is a developing story. Check dailypress.com for updates.

