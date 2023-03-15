Doctor who sent explicit photos to medical students keeps his job

doctor

A doctor who repeatedly sent explicit photos to fellow medical students has escaped being struck off despite being found guilty of serious misconduct.

Dr James White bombarded his six female victims with “disgusting” photos, videos and messages, including asking one: “would you like to see me erupt?”

One of the women - now a qualified doctor - told how his twisted behaviour, which took place over four years, had left her feeling “violated” while another voiced fears about what he might do in the presence of a sedated patient.

Dr White urged his professional regulator to strip him of his title, saying he would never practice medicine again.

But a disciplinary panel decided throwing him out of the profession would be “disproportionate” and suspended him for a year instead.

“There is a public interest in facilitating the safe return to work of an otherwise competent doctor,” the tribunal concluded.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing was told Dr White qualified from the University of East Anglia in 2015.

Over the next four years, he sent scores of messages to six women who had been at medical school with him before two of his victims reported him to the General Medical Council (GMC).

‘Morally culpable’ behaviour

“Both alleged that Dr White had sent unsolicited pictures and videos which were sexually explicit and unwanted,” the hearing was told.

One of his victims - identified only as Dr A - said that in February 2019, Dr White sent her a message which stated “do you want to see me erupt?”

“He then sent me a picture of his erect penis on WhatsApp,” she said.

After his second victim, Dr B, ignored an explicit video he sent her, he messaged her to say “I didn’t realise you were a lesbian”, the tribunal was told.

A third woman, Dr C, said when Dr White started to send her explicit photos of himself she told him to stop but then he “would then randomly become sexual again”.

Finding him guilty of serious misconduct, the panel said Dr White's “morally culpable” behaviour “would be condemned by other health professionals and informed members of the public”.

‘I recognise the harm this has caused’

Dr White did not attend the hearing or contest the charges against him.

Instead, he sent a statement in which he said: “I will never practice medicine again, not for my genuine love of patients, but for my failures and mistakes in a younger period of my life.

“I recognise the harm this has caused and strongly advise the deciding body to strip me of my medical title.”

However, in ruling on a sanction, the panel decided not to strike off Dr White after hearing that his sexual misconduct was not of the most serious kind and imposed a 12-month suspension instead.

“There is a public interest in facilitating the safe return to work of an otherwise competent doctor, so complete removal of Dr White’s name from the medical register would not be proportionate,” it said.

“The tribunal did not consider there is a significant risk of repetition of similar misconduct in view of Dr White’s shame and concern for those impacted.”