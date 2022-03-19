Doctor Sentenced In $3.7M COVID Relief Fraud Case: Patch PM
Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight.
LI Doctor Sentenced In $3.7M COVID Relief Fraud Case: Feds
Konstantinos Zarkadas initially faced up to 30 years in prison in connection to a multi-million-dollar disaster relief scheme.
Man Accused Of Lewd Behavior In Front Young Neighbor: Police
Paul Cotugno faces multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, police say.
'Andrew's Top Gun Run' Honors Boy Scout Killed By Drunk Driver
"Andrew loved these jet fighters and he always pretended he was a pilot taking off in a plane when we rode our bikes on the old runways."
Also Worth A Look
LI Politicians Join Calls For SUNY School To Cancel 'Cop Killer'
Rampant Hauppauge, St. James Vehicle Thefts Addressed By Police
Job Fairs, In-Person And Virtual, Slated For East End Hospitals
LI Weekend Weather: Possible Thunderstorms, Then A Sunny Sunday
[RECIRC]
This article originally appeared on the Malverne-Lynbrook Patch