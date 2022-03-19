Doctor Sentenced In $3.7M COVID Relief Fraud Case: Patch PM

Ryan Bonner
·1 min read

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight.

LI Doctor Sentenced In $3.7M COVID Relief Fraud Case: Feds

Konstantinos Zarkadas initially faced up to 30 years in prison in connection to a multi-million-dollar disaster relief scheme.

Man Accused Of Lewd Behavior In Front Young Neighbor: Police

Paul Cotugno faces multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, police say.

'Andrew's Top Gun Run' Honors Boy Scout Killed By Drunk Driver

"Andrew loved these jet fighters and he always pretended he was a pilot taking off in a plane when we rode our bikes on the old runways."

Also Worth A Look

[RECIRC]

This article originally appeared on the Malverne-Lynbrook Patch

Recommended Stories