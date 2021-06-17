Doctor sentenced for illegal distribution of opioids

Jun. 17—The last of three doctors who worked at a now-closed Johnstown-area opioid treatment clinic was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, authorities said.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon, of Pittsburgh, sentenced Michael Cash, 52, of Indiana, to serve two years probation.

Cash earlier pleaded guilty to distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and health care fraud.

Cash worked at SKS Associates which closed its doors after federal agents raided its premises at 2001 Bedford St. in Stonycreek Township in April 2018.

Stephen K. Shaner, 71, of Washington County, the former operator of SKS Associates, was earlier sentenced to three years probation and the forfeiture of $1.75 million on his conviction of maintaining a drug involved premises and money laundering.

Ruth Jones, 58, of Bedford, received two years probation and was fined $5,500 for unlawfully prescribing "buprenorphine and committing health care fraud," according to a news release.

Buprenorphine is a controlled substance that is prescribed to opioid addicted patients and is dispensed under the names of Suboxone, Subutex and Zubsolv.

Shaner was using or maintaining a drug-involved premises and money laundering in order to conceal the proceeds, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.

"Shaner employed four physicians at SKS who prescribed (S)uboxone without physically examining the patients or engaging in any type of medical practice," he said.

At the time, prosecutors said more than 2,000 blank, pre-signed prescriptions were found during the 2018 raid.

The investigation was conducted by the Western Pennsylvania Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.