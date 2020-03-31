Doctor who showed Putin round hospital tests positive

The doctor seen here giving Vladimir Putin a hospital tour said Tuesday (March 31) he's been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Denis Protsenko showed the Russian president around Moscow's main coronavirus hospital a week ago.

Neither wore protective gear.

The Kremlin said Putin is regularly tested for the virus, and everything is okay, according to Russian media.

Putin did don a hazmat suit and respirator when dropping in on patients, but not when he talked to Protsenko, with whom he was also snapped shaking hands.

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday granted the government the power to declare a national emergency over the crisis.

And approved penalties for violations of lockdown rules including, in extreme cases, jail terms of up to seven years.