Doctor still in business despite agreeing to $2M settlement over performing unnecessary procedures

A local doctor has agreed to a nearly $2 million settlement after a 9-year court battle.

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Aarti Panyda performed tests and even surgeries patients did not need and then charged the federal government.

Even after agreeing to pay the penalties, the doctor claims she’s innocent.

While Panyda would not talk to Channel 2 Action News, her attorney sent a statement denying any wrongdoing even though she has agreed to pay nearly $2 million in restitution.

“Rather than continue to expend significant time and resources defending herself against these unfounded allegations, which were initially filed in 2013, Dr. Pandya made a business decision to resolve the case without any admission of liability or wrongdoing so she can go back to serving her patients,” the statement said.

