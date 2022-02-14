New 'Doctor Strange' sequel trailer teases the possible return of a huge 'X-Men' character

Is that Charles Xavier/Professor X? Marvel Studios

Marvel released a new trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on Sunday.

The trailer includes the voice of someone who sounds similar to Patrick Stewart.

Fans are convinced Stewart's "X-Men" character, Professor X, will appear in the film.

Is Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his famous "X-Men" role as Charles Xavier/Professor X?

It sure seems like it!

Disney and Marvel released a new trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on Sunday and a voice that's a dead ringer for Stewart's can be heard at 1:18 into the new trailer.

The mystery character, whose face is never seen, is heard saying, "We should tell him the truth."

Check it out below:

How could Professor X, last seen dying in 2017's "Logan," be alive in the MCU?

Simple.

An older Professor X was last seen in "Logan." Marvel/Fox

As the title suggests, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is expected to take a deep dive into the multiverse. Marvel's "Loki" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" showed alternate versions of MCU characters existing in a number of other parallel universes.

The X-Men can also now appear in the MCU since Disney acquired Fox's entertainment assets in 2019, giving the Mouse the rights to the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and other Marvel characters.

Though Disney and Marvel have yet to confirm Stewart's involvement in the film, fans are already raving about his possible inclusion given the actor's unmistakable voice.

Many believe this version of Professor X will be leading a secret group of Earth's heroes called The Illuminati, which has had a rotating cast over the years.

If this is Professor X, it'll be interesting to see whether or not Disney and Marvel give us a rebooted version of Charles Xavier or stick with the one fans know and love from the "X-Men" films.

Regardless, it's a big surprise that Marvel would drop such a big reveal in one of its trailers.

The studio is notoriously super secretive when it comes to big cameos, but it's possible the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide, inspired the Mouse to show some of its cards to get fans excited for a potentially larger crossover film this summer.

It will be tough to top the nostalgia of "No Way Home," but bringing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will definitely be a game-changer.

Professor X may only be one of many cameos in the upcoming superhero film: A new poster for the "Doctor Strange" sequel teased a live-action version of Captain Carter.

Did you catch the nod to a live-action Captain Carter in the new "Doctor Strange 2" poster? Marvel Studios, composite by Kirsten Acuna

The character, who appeared in Marvel's animated "What If...?" series, is an alternate version of Peggy Carter who receives the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers/Captain America.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will be in theaters on May 6.

