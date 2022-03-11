Doctor struck and killed by his own car in front of girlfriend as he chased carjackers

Dr. Rakesh Patel, 33, died on Tuesday night in the hit-and-run in the Adams Morgan area of DC (MedStar Washington Hospital Center)

An intensive care unit doctor was struck and killed by his own car in front of his girlfriend as he tried to chase after carjackers in a neighbourhood in Washington DC.

Dr Rakesh Patel, a 33-year-old from Maryland who worked at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, died on Tuesday night in the hit-and-run in the Adams Morgan area of the capital.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the horrific incident unfolded at around 8pm when the doctor briefly hopped out of his Mercedes E350 to give a package to his girlfriend and left the car running.

At that moment, at least one suspect jumped inside his car and sped off.

Dr Patel chased after his vehicle and was ran over by the carjacker.

The doctor was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

DC Police said that the victim’s stolen vehicle was found the following afternoon about five miles from the scene of the hit-and-run - close to the Maryland border.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators released surveillance footage of two persons of interest in the case who were seen exiting the vehicle and walking away.

Home security footage later captured four men walking down the street towards the vehicle carrying cleaning supplies.

Witnesses saw the suspects cleaning the car with bleach and taking away the floormats in what police believe was an attempt to destroy evidence, reported ABC7.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the killer or killers.

Dr Patel’s grieving family members described his killing as senseless to NBC Washington.

“For what? A car?” asked his mother Charulatta Patel, who told how - as the youngest of five children - he was “my baby”.

The 33-year-old’s father paid tribute to his caring, social and smart son whose life was “taken away for no reason”.

DC Police released these stills of two persons of interest in the case (Metropolitan Police Department)

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement on Facebook that Dr Patel’s colleagues are “heartbroken” over his death.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Dr. Rakesh (Rick) Patel. He was the victim of a carjacking and a hit-and-run in the District, according to Metropolitan police,” the statement said.

“Dr. Patel was one of our Medical Intensive Care Unit fellows at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. After completing his Internal Medicine Residency at MedStar Washington, he stayed with us to complete his Infectious Diseases fellowship and was currently training as a Critical Care fellow.

“He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. Please keep Dr. Patel’s family and peers in your thoughts and prayers during the days ahead.

Updated reward amount in the fatal Hit and Run that occurred on 3/8/22, at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue, NW. https://t.co/uWBoBYo1Mt pic.twitter.com/ZDzia1514g — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 10, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to the police department’s text tip line at 50411.