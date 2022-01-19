Doctor Suspended From Houston Methodist Sues Hospital

Jeffrey Perkins
·1 min read

HOUSTON, TX — A doctor who was suspended and resigned from Houston Methodist in November is suing to gain access to financial records of the hospital and its physician's organization relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist, filed the suit this week and is seeking no monetary relief outside of attorney's fees, court documents show.

Houston Methodist mandated its employees get vaccinated by June 7 last year, leading roughly 153 employees to leave their job or be fired.

The nonprofit hospital suspended Bowden in November over what Bowden claims were disagreements over the way she treated COVID-19, particularly over her use of ivermectin, and her objections to Houston Methodist's vaccine mandate, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit accuses Houston Methodist of refusing attempts in December by Bowden and Dolcefino Communications, the lawsuit's other plaintiff, to gain access and make copies of financial records relating to the hospital's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court documents show Bowden and Dolcefino Communications are seeking access to documents that contain any of the following information from Houston Methodist:

  • Revenue generated from its COVID-19 vaccine program

  • Revenue generated from treatment of COVID-19 patients

  • Payments from pharmaceutical companies for treatments or use of specific drugs for COVID-19 patients

  • Compensation and identities of its top 10 executives

  • Tax returns filed after the 2019 return

  • Bonuses provided to employees after March 1, 2019

  • All financial records pertaining to the response of Houston Methodist to the COVID-19 pandemic

Related coverage:

This article originally appeared on the Houston Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories