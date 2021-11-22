Doctor warns Iraqi Kurds: Illegal path to EU can be deadly

VANESSA GERA
·4 min read

BIELSK PODLASKI, Poland (AP) — Dr. Arsalan Azzaddin was seeing migrants from Iraq and Syria being brought into a hospital in eastern Poland every day with hypothermia, pneumonia, broken bones and severe dehydration. So he asked a Kurdish TV channel to let him go on the news to warn people in his homeland not to attempt the dangerous journey into the European Union through the Belarus-Poland border.

“I want them not to come. They could die,” Azzaddin told The Associated Press on Monday.

At first, the medical director of the Bielsk Podlaski hospital was accused by some viewers of doing the bidding of the Polish government, which has taken a hard line in seeking to keep out migrants, using razor wire and a show of border police and military to stop attempts to sneak across the EU's eastern border.

So he returned again to Kurdish TV, this time letting his patients describe their suffering from their hospital beds.

And he also had a message for the Iraqi leaders: “Save those people,” he said. "Kurds don’t deserve something like this.”

Only days later, the Iraqi government began taking steps to stop the migration of Iraqis, many of them Kurds, to Belarus. They halted flights to Belarus, closed offices that issued travel visas to Belarus and sent government planes to bring stranded people there back home.

EU officials also mounted pressure on Iraq to halt the migration, but Azzaddin is convinced that his appeals on TV, which he said reached 2.5 million viewers, played a significant role.

Azzaddin, originally from Irbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, has lived in Poland for 40 years. His hospital in Bielsk Podlaski, a town of 25,000, is located 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border with Belarus, which migrants and refugees, mostly from the Middle East, have been trying to cross since the summer in hopes of finding better lives in the EU.

The EU accuses the authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, of orchestrating the migration in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Belarus over an presidential election in 2020 that was widely viewed as rigged and a harsh government crackdown on peaceful protesters.

Most of the migrants seek to reach Germany or elsewhere in Western Europe. But after 1 million refugees came to the EU in 2015, the bloc has sought to keep out any large new groups of asylum-seekers. The way it has done so, tacitly allowing the pushbacks of migrants and outsourcing migration control to Libya and Turkey, has prompted rights groups to accuse the EU of abetting human rights abuses.

With Poland's border increasingly sealed, it has gotten harder and harder for migrants at the border. Many are getting trapped in a dank forest of bogs that sees subfreezing temperatures at night. There have been reports of at least a dozen deaths along the border, and Azzaddin believes there are more on the Belarus side, based on his monitoring of social media posts.

With flights to Belarus from the Mideast coming to a halt, Azzaddin says he believes there are no more migrants in Poland's forest but there are still 2,000 people on the Belarusian side.

Azzaddin said his hospital had lately been receiving two to five migrants a day needing urgent medical treatment. One was a Syrian woman who suffered a miscarriage after being stuck in the forest for 22 days. When she was finally taken to the hospital, she caught COVID-19. The woman, a 38-year-old from Aleppo, was escorted away from the hospital on Monday by Border Guard officers who would not let AP journalists speak to her.

Azzaddin supports the strict Polish approach to migration. He says if Poland were to allow in all the people that Belarus was shepherding to the EU's doorstep, the numbers would only grow and Lukashenko would prevail in his geopolitical standoff against the West.

The problem, he says, should be addressed at its roots. He sharply accuses Iraqi authorities of failing to create conditions where people can have dignified lives.

“You have to ask why people are coming," he said. "The leaders of many countries, of the United States and the European Union, must ask the Iraqi authorities why people are fleeing. These are educated people. They don’t have work, they don’t have anything to survive on.”

He supports immigration, but wants to see it happen in a legal, controlled way.

“We must teach young people that the illegal way is not a good way. If you have an education, look for a job, do it legally," he said. "I am the medical director of this hospital. If 20 doctors wanted to work here, I could give them work tomorrow. But they must fulfill certain requirements. Coming here by risking the death of your family and children is not a good way.”

___

Follow all AP stories about global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India and U.S. officials to look for ways to resolve trade issues

    India and the United States agreed to look for way to resolve differences on issues such as market access and digital trade at the start of a two-day visit by U.S Trade Representative Katherine Tai, officials said. Negotiators from both countries have struggled for more than a year to conclude a trade package as New Delhi and Washington have sparred over a range of issues, including tariffs. Tai, accompanied in New Delhi by her deputy Ambassador Sarah Bianchi, raised issues of market access restrictions, high tariffs, unpredictable regulations and restricted digital trade between the two countries.

  • Outrage after two journalists detained at Indigenous protest in Canada

    Press organizations condemn arrest of Amber Bracken and Michael Toledano at pipeline protest in British Columbia Supporters of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation hereditary chiefs block railway tracks in Toronto on Sunday. Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters Press organizations in Canada have condemned the arrest of two journalists who were detained while covering Indigenous-led resistance to a controversial pipeline project and remain in custody. Amber Bracken, an award-winning photojournalist who has

  • Suspect in Waukesha Christmas Parade incident has been identified as Darrell Brooks Jr.

    Darrell Brooks Jr. is suspected to be the man who drove an SUV through a parade route in downtown Waukesha Sunday, November 22.

  • Nicola Sturgeon is the Margaret Thatcher of Scottish oil industry, claims Alex Salmond

    Alex Salmond has compared Nicola Sturgeon’s opposition to new North Sea oil fields to Margaret Thatcher’s treatment of the coal industry as he warned her stance was a “stunning step backwards” for independence.

  • Hot meals served to migrants in Belarusian border

    A large group of male migrants jostled for position behind a barrier as they waited for food, while women and children were led single file to another tent to receive meals.Hundreds of migrants, including young children, have been sheltering inside the logistics warehouse since Thursday (November 18) when Belarusian guards cleared out the temporary camp at the border.Migrants from the Middle East are sheltering in freezing conditions on the border between Belarus and EU states Poland and Lithuania, which are refusing to let them cross.

  • The Rutgers-Seton Hall basketball game is back, and there's a banquet to celebrate it

    Phil Sellers, Terry Dehere, Quincy Douby and Isaiah Whitehead headline the speakers for the Dec. 10 event.

  • 2 of 17 hostages released in Haiti

    Two of the 17 missionaries from the U.S. and Canada who were kidnapped last month in Haiti have been released, their church group said.

  • AG Nessel: Redistricting commission's closed-door meeting likely violated Mich. constitution

    In a legal opinion, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel weighed in on a controversial closed-door meeting of the state's redistricting commission.

  • Mexico president says pitched plan to curb import reliance at leaders summit

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he proposed a plan last week to boost investment in North America to reduce reliance on foreign imports in his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. During the summit in Washington, Lopez Obrador said that if North America did not move to strengthen its economy, the region risked being left behind by China. "I made a proposal to promote a program of productive investments in North America for the substitution of imports," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference, citing a shortage of semi-conductors as an example.

  • Early Black Friday steal — this top-rated robovac is down to $98: 'Shocked at the things it picks up'

    Clean up with this clean machine — it's nearly 50 percent off!

  • Florida COVID update: 1,581 more cases added to state tally, fewer patients in hospitals

    Florida reported 1,581 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday, according to Saturday’s report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • DeSantis asks Legislature to spend $1 billion to lower Florida’s gas tax

    Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on the Legislature to spend more than $1 billion to lower the state’s gas tax.

  • U.K. to Nationalize Energy Supplier Bulb as Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up Japanese FinanceThe U.K. government will temporarily run gas and electricity supplier Bulb as the energy crunch deepens, the first forced nationalization of a British company since the 2008 banking crisis.T

  • Kohl's Is Having a Major Black Friday Sale & We're Snagging These 10 Best Home Deals Before Its Too Late

    Every now and then, we find ourselves doubling back to some of our favorite older stores, and today we ended up revisiting Kohl's . And we're so happy we did, because the retailer just...

  • Waukesha attack: Darrell Brooks Jr identified as suspect after five killed at Christmas parade

    Darrell Brooks Jr, 39, has been identified as the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

  • Russia rejects Western concerns about Ukraine as smokescreen

    The Kremlin on Monday strongly rejected the U.S. claims of a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, saying it could be a ruse intended to cover up what it described as Ukrainian leadership's aggressive intentions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed U.S. media allegations of Moscow's purported plans to invade Ukraine as part of efforts to discredit Russia. Ukraine complained earlier this month that Russia has kept tens of thousands of troops not far from the two countries’ borders after conducting war games in an attempt to further pressure its ex-Soviet neighbor.

  • Fox says it did not pay for Rittenhouse film and interview

    A Fox News executive said Saturday the network did not pay Kyle Rittenhouse's family for any special access during Rittenhouse's murder trial or after his acquittal, after it was announced that he would speak to Tucker Carlson for an interview to air on Monday. The comment came after Rittenhouse's trial attorney, Mark Richards, said that a Fox documentary crew was embedded with Rittenhouse's team against his wishes. “I think it detracted from what we were trying to do, and that was obviously to get Kyle found not guilty.”

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped on Monday

    Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped out of the gate on Monday, opening 4.1% above Friday's close at 9:30 a.m. ET, before starting to wobble lower. At the same time, rival fuel cell operator Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) jumped 3.6% at the open, and -- in fits and starts -- proceeded to move even higher. You see, over the weekend, investment bank Citigroup recommended a "pair trade" of both these fuel cell stocks, suggesting that investors should sell Ballard Power shares (rating them underweight) and use the money to buy shares of Plug Power instead.

  • Man stabbed during attempted robbery in Midtown

    The victim told police two men approached him around 2 a.m. Monday on East 42nd Street near Madison Avenue.

  • SUV Driver Speeds Into Wis. Christmas Parade, Killing 5, Injuring Dozens

    An SUV driver plowed through a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, west of Milwaukee.