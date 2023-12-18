Doctoral candidate inducted into hall of fame

Dec. 18—Adoctoral candidate at New Mexico State University who operates a network of agricultural producers was inducted into the NMSU Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.

Rachael Ryan, who runs Backyard Farms, which focuses on organic farming and sustainable agriculture, was inducted into the hall last week.

Her business grew out of NMSU. She was part of the university's Studio G business accelerator at the Arrowhead Center, the Aggie Shark Tank competition and the AgSprint incubator for agriculturally focused businesses.

Backyard Farms has grown into a large enterprise where high school students have a chance to grow their own food. Backyard Farms quail eggs have developed a reputation and often are served at the famous Pujol restaurant in Mexico City. The business also offers a selection of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables.

"I have been on a long and amazing entrepreneurial journey, with the help of NMSU Arrowhead Center all along the way," Ryan said. "I have wound up in a place that I was always meant to be in, surrounded by plants, animals, friends and colleagues doing what I love."

Ryan earned a master's degree in biology from NMSU. Her research focused on population genetics of the Sacramento Mountain checkerspot butterfly from Cloudcroft, which is the most endangered butterfly in North America. She is assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service with a captive breeding and recovery program for the species.

She also is pursuing a doctorate in population and conservation biology at NMSU.

"We're proud to recognize the work Rachael has done through Backyard Farms," Kathy Hansen, the director of NMSU Arrowhead Center, said in a statement. "With Rachael's vision and dedication, she has gained a spot in our Entrepreneur Hall of Fame for 2023. We know we will continue to watch her business and success grow and are inspired by Rachael's resolve to make a difference in this region."