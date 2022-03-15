Doctoral student arrested while covering Tracie Hunter case in 2014 awarded $35,000

A doctoral student who was arrested while reporting on the Tracie Hunter case eight years ago has been awarded $35,000 by a federal jury, which found that sheriff’s deputies violated her First Amendment rights.

Vanessa Enoch, who has since earned a Ph.D. in public policy, was among numerous people covering the case in 2014, as Hunter faced criminal charges for alleged misconduct as a Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge.

At the time, Enoch was reporting for the Cincinnati Herald, a weekly publication, and doing research for her doctoral program. After a June 2014 hearing at the Hamilton County Courthouse, Enoch went into the hallway outside the courtroom, where Hunter’s attorney Clyde Bennett II was expected to hold “an impromptu press conference,” documents say.

But deputies ended up arresting Enoch as well as Avery Corbin, Hunter’s former bailiff. The deputies said they defied orders to stop using their iPads outside the courtroom to take videos and photos. Enoch said she was using her iPad to take photos.

Out of the estimated 20 people in the hallway who were using cameras, cellphones or other devices, only Enoch and Corbin – both of whom are Black – were confronted by deputies, court documents say.

Tracie Hunter enters the courtroom of Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Norbert Nadel in 2014.

Enoch was charged with disorderly conduct and later cited because she refused to identify herself to the deputies. Both charges were eventually dismissed. Charges against Corbin also were later dropped.

In 2016, Enoch and Corbin filed a lawsuit, which went to trial last week in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. A jury on Friday found that the deputies violated Enoch’s First Amendment rights. The jury, however, found that Corbin’s rights were not violated.

Enoch’s attorney, Robert Newman, said she had a right as a citizen to observe the Hunter case and record events outside the courtroom.

“The hallways of a courthouse,” Newman said, citing a federal appeals court opinion, “are places where one has First Amendment rights – if you’re not violating a court order.”

There was no order to that effect, at the time. Since then, he said, the rules regarding the hallways at the county courthouse have become “much more restrictive.”

Enoch told The Enquirer that she sought vindication because the sheriff’s office issued a news release at the time that included false information about her. That led to false media accounts based on that news release, she said.

“The media release said I yelled at a deputy. That’s absolutely not true. You can see in the video that I never yelled at anybody,” Enoch said. “It was a terrible injustice… I’m glad that the jury came to the decision that they did.”

